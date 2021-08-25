PHOTO: Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Snap of Collin & Hannah

Jon Gosseli posted a rare photo of his two kids, Collin and Hannah on August 25, 2021, to mark their first day of 11th grade. The father of eight took to Instagram to share the new snap, marking the first photo that he’s shared of his kids in more than a year.

In the pic, Collin and Hannah stood in front of two cars, presumably gifts from their dad. Looking very grown up, Hannah wore a green crop top, a pair of bleached denim jeans, white sneakers, and a black belt, while Collin had on a pair of khaki shorts, a blue shirt with a flannel over top, a pair of blue sneakers, and a watch.

Collin put him arm around his sister’s shoulder, giving the camera a half-smile.

Although the Gosselin family spent several years on television, neither Jon nor his ex-wife Kate share many photos of their kids on social media. In fact, Kate’s last Instagram post was uploaded more than one year ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Collin & Hannah Have Lived With Jon for a Few Years

Collin and Hannah have been living with their dad for a few years now. According to Hollywood Life, Jon was awarded custody of two of his kids in 2018. As ScreenRant reports, Collin went to live with Jon after Kate arranged for him to be placed at a boarding school for kids with “special needs.” Collin apparently felt abandoned by his mother, and wanted to live with his dad. As for Hannah, she reportedly found her mother to be too “overbearing,” so living with Jon was the best option for her.

Meanwhile, four of their siblings (the other sextuplets), Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, all live with their mom, Kate, in North Carolina, according to Cafe Mom. The two oldest Gosselin kids, Cara and Mady, are in college. When they are home from school, however, they live with Kate.

In an interview with Hollywood Life back in June, Jon revealed that he taught his two kids how to drive. “[Hannah] got a car first. Their licenses were like 3 weeks apart. And then Collin got a car, and it was scary teaching them to drive,” Jon said.

He also told the outlet that the kids had summer jobs — and that they drove themselves to and from work. “I work really hard to make my kids independent,” Jon tells HollywoodLife. “Both of my kids work. Hannah will start her job at a restaurant. Collin finished virtual school on May 27th, and he started his job the very next day. He works his butt off. He’s a landscaper. They’re both working. They both want to work,” Jon explained.

Jon Doesn’t Talk to His Other Kids

Jon has been pretty candid about the non-existent relationship that he has with his other kids. While they don’t talk, he has maintained that he’s always there for them if they ever change their minds.

“I love you, my door’s always open, you’re welcome anytime. There’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin,” he said on “The Dr. Oz Show” in early 2020, according to E! News.

In that same interview, Jon was asked if any of his other kids reached out to him following his coronavirus diagnosis.

“No, I didn’t hear from them. I think Hannah might have told Leah…No, I haven’t heard anything from them,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Whether it’s parent alienation, I can’t really reach out to them and there’s legalities. I can’t go to where they move, it would be trespassing,” he added.

