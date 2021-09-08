Fans Beg Darcey Silva to Seek Help After Turkey Plastic Surgery

“90 Day Fiance” alum Darcey Silva shocked fans when she unveiled her latest round of plastic surgery. On season two of their spinoff show, she and sister Stacey Silva went to Turkey to undergo a “twin transformation,” which includes a breast reduction, a rhinoplasty, a lip lift and new veneers.

The TLC star, 46, posted a promotion on Instagram for BoomBod, a “weight loss” product, but all fans could talk about was her appearance. Comments flood her page and transferred over to Reddit, where two threads were started to discuss Darey Silva’s surgeries. There was one thread started on the “90 Day Fiance” page and another on the Botched Surgeries forum.

“Darcy should’ve stopped with the plastic surgery at the first photo. She looked so good. It’s sad she looks like this now,” the original poster on the “90 Day Fiance” subreddit said. The post garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments.

“It makes me so sad she couldn’t see how beautiful she was. Those doctors absolutely butchered her face,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Can’t sugarcoat it…the newest plastic surgery is a visual disaster. She and Stacey clearly have a poisonous addiction to [plastic surgery] that has now gone officially off the rails,” another viewer said. “Why would two adult already attractive women willingly maim their faces to this degree? It’s no joke anymore.”

On Instagram, some fans pleaded for Darcey Silva to turn off the comments on her page. “Please, for the love of God… seek professional help,” they wrote.

The Silva Twins Loved Their New Look

While some fans were horrified with the cosmetic enhancements, the Silva sisters told Entertainment Tonight they were thrilled with the results.

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” Darcey Silva told the outlet.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” she continued. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

Stacey Silva had a similar reaction. “We did a lot of research on the doctor and the clinic that we chose and we are so happy with the results … and the care that we had,” she told ET. “It was like, five-star treatment. We’ve had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past, and Miami too, but for us, this was different. And for us, the best experience.”

Darcey Silva & Georgi Rusev Might Still Be Together

Season two of “Darcey & Stacey” hasn’t been easy for Silva and Rusev. Before she went to Turkey to get her transformation, they barely hugged each other goodbye. While it seemed like the couple might be heading toward a split, Rusev recently posted about his fiance on Instagram.

On August 2, he posted a picture of himself with his partner and used a heart emoji to caption it. Darcey Silva “liked” the image.

“The power of love is stronger than everything else @darceysilva,” he captioned the same photo on Facebook.

