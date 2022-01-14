90DF Fans Slam Darcey Silva for Getting More Work Done Following Turkey Makeover

Fans are ripping into “90 Day Fiance” star Darcey Silva after she shared a video of more work done to her face.

Darcey, who stars alongside her sister Stacey on the “90 Day Fiance” spin-off “Darcey and Stacey” has shared a video on Instagram revealing more adjustments to her ever-changing face.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Were Not Happy With Darcey for Making More Adjustments to Her Face ‘This Is so Sad’

On January 12, 2021, Darcey shared a video on her private Instagram Stories showing off her new lip color and eyebrow tinting/shaping and fans did like her doing even more work.

“This is where I can’t help but feel some type of body dysmorphia is involved when anyone reaches this level of … change,” someone wrote on a Reddit thread where a screenshot of the video was shared. “Most of us feel it is less than attractive, yet the subject must believe differently. Thus, what they see differs from what most of us are seeing. Aging happens, and I can’t help but feel it’s more attractive than this result. Damn.”

“…this is so sad…” another fan wrote.

“I’m sittin’ here waiting for this eyebrow trend to go away…” a fan wrote of her overdrawn dark eyebrows.

“This. Is. Bonkers,” another fan wrote. “Lord….wayyyyy too much work done. What a shame, just looks like plastic and fillers now,” someone else wrote.

“Because Darcey believes that everything in life can be fixed by more plastic surgeries, fillers, hair extensions, and looking pretty, even though she looks like Jocelyn Wildenstein. Darcey should invest her money in a good therapist instead of further enhancements,” another fan wrote.

This new look comes after she and her sister traveled to Turkey on season 2 of “Darcey and Stacey” to get full body make-overs which included veneers, nose jobs, breast augmentation, and liposuction.

Darcey Shared a Flashback Photo That Had Fans Longing for Her Old Face

For reference this is a "before" photo Darcey shared this week. https://t.co/097teTjt5T pic.twitter.com/zhielj7pqq — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 14, 2022

Just one day after sharing her new look, Darcey posted a flashback on her private Instagram account.

“Goddess in action!” she wrote on January 13, 2022.

Fans took to the comments to the comments to lament about how great she used to look.

“I don’t like to bash on people but wow you where so beautiful!!! Natural beauty is the best and purest,” a fan commented on the photo.

“Bruh you looked so much better like this!” a fan wrote.

“I wish you kept the face tbh. You looked so good on the previous seasons Have you tried seeing a therapist just to talk things out and be sure you don’t have BDD?” a fan wrote. “I know you’re happy with the new face but I still think you should still try it out.”

“Wow! She was gorgeous. What a shame she couldn’t see what we see,” someone else wrote.

Some fans weren’t so nice with their delivery.

“You were so pretty! What happened to you?” a fan wrote.

“And look at what you have gone and done to yourself now,” someone wrote.

“WHAT???!!! Had she stayed this way, she wouldve had a husband by now. But something wrong with that head,” someone wrote.

“I know she regrets those surgeries….beauty to beast,” another person wrote.

“Stop doing so much procedure,” a fan commented. “u have to do therapy and start loving urself naturally.. im not saying that u have to stop taking care of urself and ur beauty just saying that u are overcrossing the limit between beautiful and bizarre.”

