’90 Day Fiance’ Star Shares Concerning Update on Son’s Health

Former “90 Day Fiance” star Deavan Clegg shared new updates over the past few days regarding her son’s battle with cancer. Fans will remember Clegg from seasons 1 and 2 of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” as she traveled to South Korea with hopes of building a future with Jihoon Lee. The pair got married, and divorced, but not before welcoming their son Taeyang. In May, Clegg revealed the young boy had been diagnosed with cancer, and recent updates indicate he is still quite ill.

Here’s what you need to know:

Deavan Clegg’s Son Taeyang Has Been Hospitalized

Just as Taeyang celebrated his third birthday last spring, the family received a devastating diagnosis. He had b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and immediately started chemotherapy. When the “90 Day Fiance” star revealed her son’s cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, she explained Taeyang “will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

On December 19, Clegg shared an update via an Instagram story. “Health update. Taeyang has had a very difficult week. His chemo dose was raised. He hasn’t had the best reaction this time,” the “90 Day Fiance” star explained. She added, “He has a bad chemo rash, nose bleeds, and hasn’t been able to eat. We’re doing our best to keep him hydrated.” Clegg noted the young boy had been resting and had visited with Santa Claus before these latest challenges.

The ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Explained the ‘Huge Scare’

Updates on December 20 provided additional information. Clegg’s Instagram post detailed that Taeyang had been admitted to the hospital and his pain was being managed. The “90 Day Fiance” star added additional details in the caption of her post. “He has ulcers in his throat. His body has reacted poorly this go around. Rashes, bloody nose, and sores on his mouth causing his lips to peel severely. Because of this he isn’t eating.” Clegg also wrote, “He is our fighter and so brave.”

An Instagram post that came a bit later revealed Taeyang was on his sixth day of not eating any food. The medical team was preparing to give him a feeding tube to ensure he got the nutrients he needed, and Clegg was hoping he would feel better for Christmas. “Definitely a huge scare,” she noted. She added that a “weird rash” appeared two days after his last chemo treatment, and his nose bleeds would last several hours. “He became weak and pale and couldn’t speak. He’s been mute for a couple days now,” the “90 Day Fiance” star detailed.

Soon after that, Clegg noted in an Instagram story, “Taeyang isn’t doing well.. but we have a plan in place… he’s very strong.” On December 21, in the wee hours of the morning, Clegg was able to share a better update. “Little man is asleep.. he’s doing much better. We finally got the feeding tube placed.” The “90 Day Fiance” star added she was grateful for all the support she received from fans, admitting, “it means the absolute world to me.” Clegg’s Instagram posts received thousands of comments from people sending their love and support.

“So many prayers. Please let this season pass very soon,” commented one person.

“This is so heartbreaking.. hope he feels better soon… what a strong boy you have,” added someone else.