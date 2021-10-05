WATCH: Ethan Plath Tells Olivia Why He Abruptly Left

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan’s marital issues have been one of the major storylines explored during season 3 of “Welcome to Plathville.” In a sneak peek for the October 5 episode of the TLC reality series, the couple met up to discuss their relationship after spending some time apart.

Ethan and Olivia decided to separate and move out of their home in Cairo, Georgia. After Olivia told Ethan that she was leaving, he said that he felt “heartbroken,” but admitted that he was partially to blame for the state of their deteriorating relationship. Ethan later decided that he also needed some space. He left a note on the door of their house letting Olivia know that he was “taking off for a while,” but didn’t reveal where he was going. “It’s such an un-Ethan thing to do,” Olivia said. “Ethan doesn’t take off. I just really hope he’s safe.” According to Ethan, it was 4 a.m. when he made the decision to split.

When Ethan returned, he explained his abrupt departure to Olivia.

Ethan Told Olivia He Was Ready to Start a Family

When Olivia asked Ethan what he went searching for, he told her that he needed “some time to think things through without any distractions.” In addition to his marital struggles, he’s had to cope with tension within his family. As reported by The Sun, his relationship with his mother and father, Kim and Barry Plath, became so strained that he decided to cut off contact with them. He believed that they were one of the reasons he and Olivia were having so much difficulty working through their issues. “I would say definitely the stuff we had to sort through with my family really put a strain on our marriage,” Ethan told Us Weekly in late August.

Ethan was thinking about family when he met with Olivia, but he didn’t mention his parents. “The main thing I want is a family, and I want to have that family with someone that I truly love,” he said in the teaser clip. He then brought up how much Olivia changed after they got married. In a September episode of “Welcome to Plathville,” Olivia spoke about his struggle to accept the new her. “He has a really hard time with me changing. The one underlying thing he says is I’m not the person he married and if he had known I was going to be like this, he wouldn’t have married me,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Ethan told Olivia that he spent his week away asking himself whether there was “anyone else” that he would want to start a family with. The clip ended before he shared his conclusion.

Olivia previously confessed to feeling a sense of relief when she suffered a miscarriage because she wasn’t ready to become a mother. “Like, I felt bad for being relieved, but I was so relieved because it was like, a wake-up call of like, ‘I’m not ready to have a kid. I don’t want a kid,'” she said, per People. She revealed that Ethan felt the same way.

They were also on the same page when they spoke to Us Weekly about parenthood on August 31. They agreed that they wanted to wait a little while longer to have kids, with Ethan saying that it would “still be a few years before” they started a family of their own. But the couple has to stay together for this to happen, and viewers can see if they reconcile when “Welcome to Plathville” airs on October 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.