Fans slam Jim Bob Duggar after Arkansas State Senate announcement

Jim Bob Duggar the patriarch on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” has announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate and the fans are not having it.

Jim Bob took to Facebook on Friday, October 29 to announce he’ll be re-entering politics by running for a state senate position.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7. Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It’s where my wife, Michelle, and I have raised our 20 children,” he wrote. “It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses. It’s where we’ve built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends.”

He plans to run on a “pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life” campaign according to the post.

This announcement comes amid a child porn case his son Josh is embroiled in. According to People, Josh was arrested in April on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges, the outlet reports. This was not Josh’s only controversy. A 2006 police report revealed Josh had been investigated “inappropriately touching five underage girls” including his sisters Jill and Jessa, People reported.

Josh later admitted to cheating on his wife and having a porn addiction in August 2015, People reported.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” Josh wrote in a since-deleted statement on the family website. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

According to Page Six, Josh’s trial will take place in November.

Fans Blast “These Clowns” as Jim Bob Announces Political Plans on Facebook

Fans did not hold back their thoughts on Jim Bob’s political plans blasting the father of Josh for running on a “pro-family” platform considering the controversy which has surrounded his eldest son.

“I wonder if campaign donations can be used to pay legal fees for your son,” Jennifer Patricia wrote. Another Facebook user, Vikita Patton, simply wrote “These clowns.”

Facebook user Lisa Renshaw wrote, “How could you even consider this with the despicable charges against your son? If my child was guilty of such things, this would be the last thing on my mind. What’s wrong with you? Seriously?”

“I really think he’s delusional,” Evy Boltz Vanasdalan wrote. Another user, Kate Rawstron, had similar sentiments about Jim Bob’s thought process. “Can’t figure out if this is pure arrogance, complete denial, or both.”

Bernadine Haas pointed out that Duggar “Can’t even run his own family.”

Others felt that Duggar was in the race for the money and attention.