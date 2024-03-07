‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Had Concerns About Son Garrison Brown Before His Death

New information about the death of “Sister Wives” star Garrison Brown is emerging.

On March 5, TMZ reported that Garrison, the son of “Sister Wives” stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, had died at his home. His brother Gabriel Brown was said to have found him, and authorities indicated to TMZ that Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, TMZ revealed that Janelle had been concerned about Garrison after a text he sent shortly before his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Janelle Brown Reached out to Garrison Shortly Before His Death

On March 6, TMZ shared details about the concerning text. The outlet noted they had obtained a copy of the police report in Flagstaff, Arizona, regarding the incident.

After authorities discovered Garrison dead at his home, they talked with Janelle. The outlet indicated that the day prior to his death, Garrison had sent “troubling messages” to people.

The worrisome texts had not gone directly to Janelle. Rather, TMZ indicates Harrison “had texted a group of people that the Brown family works with.” The outlet suggested the group was connected to the production of “Sister Wives.”

According to the media outlet, Janelle told Flagstaff police that Garrison texted, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

While it seems Janelle was not included in the group that received the text, she learned about it. The “Sister Wives” star then reached out to Garrison directly.

On March 6, Us Weekly reported they had also reviewed the police report. After Janelle learned about Garrison’s text to the group, she connected with him directly.

Janelle told police she talked with Garrison briefly. However, he soon stopped responding to her. She then reached out to others in the family, hoping to find someone available to check on Garrison in person.

Gabriel agreed to head to Garrison’s home, and that was when he found his brother. When he got there and found Garrison, he called the police.

Garrison’s Roommates Had Heard a ‘Pop,’ but Didn’t Check on the ‘Sister Wives’ Star

According to TMZ, Gabriel was not living with Garrison at the time of Garrison’s death. Instead, Garrison had three roommates. At least some of the roommates heard a “pop” on Monday night, TMZ noted.

However, the roommates did not realize the pop they heard was a gunshot, and nobody checked on Garrison.

When Gabriel arrived the following morning and found his brother, Garrison was holding a handgun.

Gabriel told the police that he thought Garrison had been doing well. The “Sister Wives” star had recently started a new job, Gabriel shared. In addition, just days before his death, Garrison revealed on Instagram he had just rescued a senior cat he named Ms. Buttons.

Sadly, Garrison remained estranged from his father Kody at the time of his death according to Us Weekly. The trouble between Kody and his sons Garrison and Gabriel, in particular, had been shown in recent seasons of “Sister Wives.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.