PHOTOS: Hannah Gosselin Is all Grown Up on Her 18th Birthday

Hannah Gosselin and her five brothers and sisters turned 18 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The sextuplets, who rose to fame on TLC’s “Jon and Kate Plus 8,” weren’t all together for their special day.

Hannah celebrated her big day with a trip to Miami, where she hung out with girlfriends and with her dad, Jon Gosselin. She shared some details of her trip with Us Weekly.

“I celebrated my 18th birthday by having a party at the Sugar Factory in South Beach Miami. My four best friends flew down and joined me. My dad made the entire experience super special by getting a Rolls Royce to take me to my party. It was a little embarrassing getting of the car, but it made me feel really special,” Hannah told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jon Shared a Birthday Post for All of His Kids

It was undoubtedly an emotional day for Jon, who only has a relationship with two out of his eight kids. According to Hollywood Life, Jon has had custody of both Hannah and Collin since 2018, and he has raised them at his home in Pennsylvania. Their mom, Kate Gosselin, moved to North Carolina with the rest of their brood.

On May 10, 2022, Jon took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of all of his sextuplets. “Happy 18th Birthday!” Jon captioned the photo of his kids on a beach. “I love you, love dad,” he wrote. He included the song “Happy Birthday Song” by Pj Panda to accompany the post.

Jon did not wish a happy birthday to his kids individually, nor did he share any photos of Hannah and Collin on his Instagram feed.

The former reality star has not shared any photos or updates about Collin on social media in several months, which has caused concern amongst fans. Each time Jon posts a photo or an update about Hannah, fans always ask how Collin is doing. Jon, however, chooses not to respond.

Hannah Launched Her Own Beauty Line on Her 18th Birthday

Hannah’s birthday was extra special this year because she officially launched her very own beauty line called “Gosselin Girl.”

“Skin care as a teenager can really be a challenge, luckily my all natural products have made this time a whole lot easier, and I know they will do the same for you. You’ll absolutely love my deliciously sweet and clean s line of products, that include fruit forward facial serums and elixirs. They are more than just a product, they have incredible scents and textures that offer a true experience. Even better, my droppers are 50% recycled plastics, natural plant pigmented, and of course vegan and cruelty free, which means the world to me,” reads the description on the Gosselin Girl website, in part.

Gosselin told Us Weekly that she was super excited to launch her new business. “I have chosen to share all my favorite things with people. I have also chosen some of my favorite scents like strawberry and watermelon,” she said.

Gosselin previously revealed that she plans to study business at a college in Florida, though she hasn’t chosen which school she will attend just yet.

“I am very excited to turn 18 because I’m finally an adult. That means I can vote, start my own business and I can even drive out of state in my own car! Which I will do,” she confidently told Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Hannah Gosselin Hasn’t Seen Her Mom, Siblings in a Year