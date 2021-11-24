Hannah Gosselin Debuts Nose Ring, Diamond Tooth in Rare Pics

Hannah Gosselin is all grown up! The 17-year-old has been living with her dad, Jon Gosselin, and her brother, Collin Gosselin, since 2018. According to Hollywood Life, Jon was granted sole custody of two of his eight kids, and he has raised them over the past few years.

“The kids occasionally speak to their sisters and brothers. But they have their own phones and talk to them when they like,” a source told Hollywood Life back in May.

Despite taking part in TLC‘s “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and the subsequent “Kate Plus 8” reality shows, almost all of the Gosselin kids live their lives completely out of the public eye nowadays. Hannah and Collin make very rare appearances on Jon’s Instagram — which is why fans absolutely love seeing the kids whenever there’s a new post about them.

On November 21, 2021, Jon took Hannah with him to Los Angeles, and shared a pic of her for the first time since August. Prior to that, Hannah didn’t make an appearance on her dad’s Instagram in a year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Was Sporting a Nose Ring in Jon’s New Pic & Visited a Diamond Dentist in California

Hannah was all smiles as she sat in a car next to her dad. The teen appeared to be sporting a nose ring, which several fans couldn’t help but notice.

“Lovin the nose ring Hannah!” one Instagram user commented.

“Hannah is glowing — she looks really happy. I’m glad she has been able to flourish with you,” added another.

“Is that a nose ring I see?” someone asked.

In addition to her nose ring, Jon took Hannah to visit a diamond dentist while in LaLa Land. She had one of her teeth blinged out. “Hannah’s a free spirit. I hope her opening up will allow the others to open as well so maybe the others will start speaking their mind more freely, knowing they have a voice then. A mentorship almost. Hannah’s doing it, maybe we’ll do it too,” Jon told Hollywood Life.

Hannah now has a small diamond on one of her eye teeth. You can see a pic here.

Jon Revealed That He’s Releasing a Hip Hop Album

Jon and Hannah jetted off to California for a daddy-daughter trip, according to InTouch Weekly. The trip comes on the heels of news that Jon is releasing his very first hip hop album. Following his time on reality television, Jon tried his hand at DJing, and seemed to really like it — so now he’s taking things one step further.

“Everybody wanted me to write a book, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll write a book.’ But I’m not like a ‘book person.’ But what if I did- I’ve been deejaying for so long- what if I lyric-sized the book?” Jon said during a sit-down with Dr. Oz back in November, according to CBS Detroit. He explained that the album was going to tell his story — but in lyric-form. The title of the album? “Ei8ht,” of course!

It’s unknown if Jon and Hannah’s trip to Los Angeles had to do with his new album, but it looks like the two are just having a great time together.

