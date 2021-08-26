PHOTOS: Honey Boo Boo Today & What She Told ‘Teen Vogue’ About Her Future Plans

Honey Boo Boo is all grown up! Oh, and she’s not Honey Boo Boo anymore. Alana Thompson, who has been known to the reality television world as Honey Boo Boo, will soon turn 16, and she has come a very long way from her “Toddlers & Tiaras” days.

“My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana,” she said in her recent interview with Teen Vogue. The teenage daughter of “Mama” June Shannon made her television debut on “Toddlers & Tiaras” back in 2012, before scoring her very own reality show called “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” Her family was later featured on “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” which aired on WeTV.

Thompson prides herself on how she’s handled what her life has thrown as her — especially in regard to her mother’s past drug use. “When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come,” Thompson said.

She posed for several photos for her Teen Vogue shoot, showing off an interesting style that is all her own.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thompson Wants to Become a Nurse

Thompson may have gotten a taste of fame when her family appeared on reality television, she has big aspirations, and is determined to see her dreams through. She seems very focused on school — and she has a plan for her future.

According to Teen Vogue, Thompson is currently in high school and she’s doing her best to get straight A’s. She has also been “saving to buy her first car” and wants to study to become a neonatal nurse.

“I want to be the best I can be, and I want to make my money, and I also want to make straight A’s, so I just try my hardest,” she told Teen Vogue. “I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore. Just because I’m from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that’s not really how it is,” she added.

So, is Alana totally done with reality television? Probably not. “It’s definitely something that is good for the time being, [and] good for later on in life,” she said.

Thompson Revealed That She Doesn’t Have Friends

Thompson hasn’t been on reality television since 2020, according to her IMDb page. As she navigates high school — she attends a public school — like other teens, she has been experiencing some of the challenges that a lot of kids face, and she admitted that she doesn’t have “many friends at all.”

“I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.’ I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends,” she told Teen Vogue. She does, however, have a boyfriend, who is one of the only people that she seems to trust.

Her Instagram account seems to support this; it’s filled with photos and video clips of Thompson and her family — but she doesn’t have typical high school pics with groups of friends.

READ NEXT: Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of Hannah & Collin