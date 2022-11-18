Zach Roloff Provides Update on Jackson Following Surgery

Jackson Roloff underwent surgery in 2021 to help correct his bowed legs. The surgery was something that had been discussed by Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff on “Little People, Big World.”

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a condition that is defined as short-limbed dwarfism. Zach also has achondroplasia, as do all of Zach and Tori’s children.

“The doctor says his legs are an issue but it’s not an emergency,” Zach said on camera following the appointment, according to People magazine. “It’s kind of deep down what I think I expected, it’s all about deciding when, where and what the best surgery is. It’s the beginning, I think, of a long journey,” he continued.

It has been more than a year since Jackson’s surgery and Zach has provided an update on how things have been going.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Said It’s ‘Tough to See’ Progress

On November 30, 2021, Tori shared a few details about Jackson’s surgery.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs. This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made [Zach] and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry,” Tori captioned an Instagram post, telling fans that it was one of the “hardest days” she’d “ever had.”

Some of Jackson’s recovery was shown on “Little People, Big World.” While he seemed to handle the surgery well, he didn’t really want to get up and move around, which was essential for his recovery.

On November 13, 2022, Zach shared a photo of himself on Instagram. In the comments section, a fan asked him how Jackson was doing.

“What is the latest on Jackson’s legs? Is he doing good?” the fan asked.

“He’s good, it’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows. Well for him he maybe grows a inch a year so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for awhile. A average person with same surgery you would see the difference a lot quicker,” Zach responded.

Jackson Has Been Playing Soccer

One thing that both Zach and Tori have said repeatedly is that their son is determined and he’s pretty fearless. Jackson has shown that he won’t let anything hold him back and one example of that is his love and passion for soccer.

Seemingly following in his dad’s footsteps — Zach is a huge soccer fan — Jackson has been playing soccer for a while — and recently had his first outdoor game.

“Today was Jackson’s first outdoor soccer game! It was so much fun watching him play! It was ‘a lot’ to ‘a little’ but like we always say: ‘do your best, forget the rest,'” Tori captioned an Instagram post.

In July 2022, Tori shared some pictures of Jackson on the field.

“This was Jackson’s first time competing at @daaanationalgames and I think he LOVED it!!” she captioned her post. Fans filled up the comments section, many really excited to see Jackson growing up and enjoying a hobby.

