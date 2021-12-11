Josh Duggar’s Sister Jana Charged With Crime Involving a Child

TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” star, Jana Duggar, has been charged with a crime involving a minor just days after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.

According to E! News, who obtained court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas, Jana was charged with “endangering the welfare of a child” which is a misdemeanor. She was cited on September 9, 2021, and entered a not guilty plea through her lawyer on September 23, 2021, according to the outlet.

The news didn’t break until shortly after Jana’s brother Josh was found guilty on two counts relating to child pornography.

Jana’s court documents didn’t reveal the details of the citation and she’s set to appear in court on January 10, 2022, according to E! News.

According to NBC News, if convicted, Jana could face up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Josh Was Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography via a Unanimous Jury Decision on December 9, 2021

According to The Sun, Josh was found guilty of both counts, receiving and possessing child pornography via a unanimous jury decision on December 9, 2021. Josh had pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyers argued someone else had downloaded the images, according to Insider.

According to TMZ, Prosecutors claimed some of the images Josh downloaded included minors below the age of 12.

Just three weeks ago, one week before the trial began, Josh’s wife Anna announced the birth of their seventh child, Madyson Lily Duggar via an Instagram post on November 16, 2021.

Anna was often seen in court, even holding Josh’s hand as he entered and exited the courthouse on many occasions according to Yahoo.

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Released a Statement Following Josh’s Guilty Verdict: ‘We Place Our Trust in God’

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Josh and Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement via the family’s official blog.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM. In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Many of the large Duggar family were seen in court throughout the two-week trial, and many of the siblings also released statements following the verdict.

Josh’s brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, who is married to Josh’s sister, Jessa released the following statement on behalf of his wife and himself.

“We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils,” he wrote.

Another sibling, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy, also reacted to the verdict.

“We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce. This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that “the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you” (Romans 2:24). For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

At press time, no siblings have commented on Jana’s alleged crime.

