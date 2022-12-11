Janelle Brown Pushes Back Against Husband’s Rant: ‘I Don’t Need to Be Beaten Into Submission’

The next episode of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” which is titled “Which Wife Is Next?” is going to be an intense one, according to the sneak peeks and spoilers available. Family patriarch Kody Brown has already been raging over his third wife, Christine Brown, choosing to leave their plural marriage. Fans have speculated for several months that Janelle Brown might be next, and spoilers reveal this is the episode where she takes a big step forward in that direction. Has she finally reached her limit?

Here’s what you need to know:

Janelle Brown Doesn’t Allow Her Husband’s Rants to Rattle Her

As TV Guide teased, the “Sister Wives” episode airing on Sunday, December 11 includes “another tense conversation at Robyn’s.” Previews show Kody, Janelle, and his other remaining wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, sitting outside Robyn’s house for a discussion. Christine has moved back to Utah, now, so it appears Janelle is the next wife to be in the crosshairs. The synopsis for the episode notes, “Janelle feels Kody is making her choose between him and her kids, and they reach a breaking point.”

In one “Sister Wives” preview for the December 11 episode that was shared on Instagram, Kody admits, “I think, sometimes, that Janelle has pit me against the boys, or never supported me with the boys.” He admits he feels as if she’s betraying him, and “trying to put the heat on me” for the family’s current tensions. He even tries to push Meri and Robyn to join him in his angry rant, claiming he “can’t identify what it is specifically that’s bothering me, is this bothering you guys?”

The ‘Sister Wives’ Star Is Ready to Stand Her Ground

Another “Sister Wives” sneak peek that was shared on Reddit provides additional insight into the tense conversation that plays out during the December 11 episode. During an especially difficult part of this discussion, Kody focused on the difficulties the family had navigating 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He felt there was “No respect for me” and that some family members like Janelle “belittled the stuff I was doing.” He admits he’s “mad as h***” and “I cannot believe that I have done all this to save YOU.” He insists he received the “worst criticism” out of anybody in the family and was “persecuted by my own family” as he received “zero respect.”

In a solo moment, Janelle shares her perspective. Much like Christine, Janelle stayed stoic while her husband ranted. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a strong opinion on everything Kody shared. “Kody’s acting like I was a COVID denier. I’m not a COVID denier. I followed all the CDC rules… I’m vaccinated, for crying out loud!” Janelle also insisted, “I don’t have to stand here and defend myself… I don’t need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow, I just don’t need this.”

Janelle added, “In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good, I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at.” The “Sister Wives” star insisted, “I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it.” Apparently, Janelle reached her breaking point at this stage. Reports have revealed she has separated from Kody, and “Sister Wives” spoilers indicate viewers will learn that during Sunday night’s show.