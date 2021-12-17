A 90 Day Fiancé Star Has Died of COVID-19

A star of season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé” has died of COVID-19 complications according to his sister.

According to TMZ, Jason Hitch died on December 14, 2021, while in a Florida ICU with family surrounding him. His sister, Shannon confirmed the news with the outlet and revealed her brother had not been vaccinated and did not have any known pre-existing conditions.

Viewers of “90 Day Fiancé” might remember Jason from season 2 which aired in 2014. He was married to Cassia Tavares. TMZ reported they separated in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2018.

Jason was a former first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida and his sister described him to TMZ as a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men.”

Jason was 45 years old.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement to Deadline on December 15, 2021.

Jason’s Ex-Wife Cassia Tavares Says She Thought His Death Was a ‘Joke’ When She First Read the News

Shortly after Jason’s death was made public, Cassia shared a statement on Instagram that has since been deleted.

“It’s always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing,” Cassia wrote on Instagram according to Screen Rant. “I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn’t today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I’m shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Jason.”

Cassia took aim at fellow 90D Fiancé star, Nicole Nafziger, who Cassia claims had shared the news of Jason’s death as a way to make money.

“I get all of that ‘link in bio’ BS but trying to make money off someone’s death is a new kind of low,” Tavares wrote on a now-expired Instagram story. “It hurts me that I have to bring it up like this, but someone needed to tell you in public. JUST STOP.”

Nafziger replied to Cassia in her Instagram stories.

“I would like to publicly apologize for the clickbaite link that was posted to my profile yesterday,” Nicole wrote. “A company posts these straight to my account and don’t always tell me the nature of the posts, but of course that is no excuse. I am saddened by the news of Jason. Most of all I deeply apologize to @cassia_tavares and Jasons family for posting this tragic news in this way.”

When Jason and Cássia appeared on the show, their main storyline was Jason’s lack of money and Cássia’s desire for better things, like a nicer car.

“I don’t think I’m going to sleep at all for the next 90 days because I’m going to walk around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?’” he said while appearing on the show.

The couple only appeared for one season.

In January 2018 Jason Says He Took His Wife to a Couples Retreat to Save Their Marriage but ‘Nothing Worked’

“I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had,” Jason told Starcasm in January 2018 shortly after their split was announced.

He says he tried to impress by hanging out with celebrities and attending star-studded events.

“We saw and hung out with the likes of Jim Brickman, Johnny Mathis, Christopher Cross, Bill Engvall, Michael Bolton, and Steve-O,” Jason told the outlet. “[We] saw concerts like Foreigner, Green Day, Matchbox 20, Nickelback, Counting Crows, and Daughtry.”

He also added that additional measures he took to save the marriage.

“Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida for an Army Couples retreat,” he told the outlet. “But nothing worked. She flipped a switch and that was it. There was nothing I could do.”

