A 90 Day Fiancé Star Has Gone Missing in Colombia

A star of “90 Day Fiancé” has asked for the public’s help locating his missing girlfriend, who is also featured on the show.

According to Jesse Meester, his girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona has been missing for 24 hours in Colombia where she lives. He has asked for the public’s help in locating her as he is not in the country at the moment.

The post, which was written in Spanish, was translated to read:

“Jeniffer has been missing for more than 24 hours in Bucaramanga. I am using all my resources to find her since I am not in the country and the last message she sent was ‘I love you my everything”, I will be home yesterday at 18:00 for our meeting. She didn’t return home and has been missing for over 24 hours. I’m really concerned if anyone in Bucaramanga has seen Jeniffer please let me know asap.”

Jeniffer and Jesse Met After Both of Their “90 Day Fiancé” Relationships Failed. They Are Currently Starring On “90 Days: The Single Life”

Jesse has posted that his girlfriend and fellow #90DayFiance star, Jeniffer, has been missing for 24 hours in Colombia. Please pray for her safe return pic.twitter.com/kCWtrnctBp — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 9, 2022

Both Jesse and Jeniffer got their starts on the “90 Day” franchise dating other people. Jesse was embroiled with Darcey Silva over the course of two seasons. Jeniffer was featured with Tim Malcolm whose storyline was his refusal to get intimate with Jeniffer.

Currently the relationship between Jesse and Jeniffer is being featured on the spin-off Discovery+ show “90 Days: The Single Life.” The pair are often sharing gushing Instagram posts about each other and have been criticized for sharing too much.

Jeniffer Has Not Posted on Social Media Since January 7, 2022 When She Shared a Collection of Photos of Her and Jesse

The last post Jeniffer made since Jesse reported her missing was January 7, 2022. In the snap her and Jesse are kissing and she wrote the following caption.

“Can’t imagine a better company to visit bats sexrooms,” she wrote. “i had The best time with you here @jessemeester … This is ONE of So many memories, so many extreme and amazing adventures. I celebrate this moments, The world is our playground!”

Jesse posted a similar set of images on his Instagram on January 8, 2022, with the following caption, “Tarzan and Jane part II. The world is our playground. One of many more memories exploring and challenging ourselves.”

Jesse Tweeted About Someone Stabbing Him in the Back Shortly Before Asking for Help Finding Jeniffer

You can’t trust anyone. Sometimes the people closest to you have the biggest knife in your back. — Jesse Meester (@JesseMeester) January 9, 2022

Jesse tweeted about trust shortly before sharing that Jeniffer was missing. On January 8, 2022, he tweeted, “You can’t trust anyone. Sometimes the people closest to you have the biggest knife in your back.” He followed that up with a second tweet, a bible verse.

“Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love–but the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13 — Jesse Meester (@JesseMeester) January 9, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as new details emerge.

