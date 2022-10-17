Jenny & Sumit’s Intimate Injury On ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” found themselves in a predicament following a Kama Sutra class.

The October 16 episode featured a confession from the honeymooning couple. The pair partook in new experiences together, including zip lining and a Kama Sutra class. They continued to practice their new Kama Sutra poses and accidentally injured Singh.

“Last night, when we went back to our room, we were practicing this Kama Sutra yoga. And I think Jenny got too excited while doing that cowgirl position,” Singh shared. “She sit on me and my stomach. And broke my stomach.”

Slatten added that they had to call the doctor and they learned that Singh was experiencing “naval displacement.”

“It moved from its position. Like now it’s leaking,” Singh said, “like diarrhea.” Singh admits he spent a long time in the bathroom.

Singh also shared a warning to consider weight “before you try any kind of yoga positions.”

Slatten asked if he was referring to her as overweight, to which he smoothly answered, “I’m not calling you fat, I’m calling myself little skinny.”

Jenny Slatten’s Frustrations With Sumit Singh’s Family: ‘He Shouldn’t Be So Worried About His Parents Anymore’

The couple finished their vacation in Rishikesh and returned to their home in New Delhi.

Singh shared his plan to check on his parents when they returned home, as it had been a long time since he spoke to them.

“The longer that I won’t talk to them, they will start feeling like that I choose Jenny over them but I didn’t do that,” Singh stated. “I want both of them in my life and they cannot live without me and I cannot live without them.”

Slatten expressed her concerns and frustrations with this situation. “We should be over with this. It should be just Sumit with me. He shouldn’t be so worried about his parents anymore.”

Sumit Singh’s Relationship With His Parents After Marrying Jenny Slatten: ‘She Need To Live Up To My Mom’s Standards’

While shopping for home appliances, the couple addressed some issues with their house and their relationship.

A point of contention for this couple, as well as Singh’s parents, has been Slatten’s skills as a housewife.

When Slatten stated that she cleans the house nicely, Singh smiled and asked, “really?”

Singh stated that the duties of a traditional Indian housewife included cooking and cleaning, regardless of whether or not they are working. Slatten pointed out that they do not have a “traditional Indian marriage.”

When Slatten expressed her desire to own a vacuum cleaner, Singh shared his thoughts on the matter. He expressed that vacuums are expensive and sweeping and mopping were better, as it was cleaner and kept them physically active.

Singh stated, “comparing to the regular Indian housewife, I would say that Jenny is failing.” He went on to say that Slatten should “develop a lot about Indian way of housekeeping. And especially, if I can win my parents back, she need to live up to my mom’s standards.”

Still discussing the idea of purchasing a vacuum, Singh also expressed concerns for his parents coming to their home and still finding it lacking. “Now she’s having all the facilities and still the house is…” he trailed off.

The couple abruptly ended the conversation, with Slatten sharing her concerns regarding Singh’s expectations of her.

“Now I’m worried he wants me to be the traditional ‘Indian wife’ for them. Which is never gonna happen,” Slatten stated. “This is not the married life I expected.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” airs on Sundays 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central time on TLC.