Jill Dillard Looks Totally Different With ‘First Time Ever’ Change

Jill Dillard took a chance and completely transformed her look, dyeing her hair for the very first time in her life. The “19 Kids And Counting” star spent a day at the salon, allowing her stylist to bring her from a brunette to a blond.

The 30-year-old mother of two enjoyed a day of pampering at a salon in Arkansas — and the results are awesome.

“So, today I dyed my hair for the first time ever,” Dillard captioned a few photos from the salon that she shared on the Dillard Family website. She gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek by sharing a clip of the center section of her new hair color. “So…I did a thing today thanks to [Michelle Gambo],” Dillard captioned the post.

The big change comes around the same time that Dillard was listed as a “potential witness” in her older brother, Josh Duggar’s, child pornography case, according to People magazine. Although Dillard hasn’t spoken out about the case on social media, she has been receiving quite a bit of support from her 1.7 million followers, many of whom have commented on her posts to let her know that they are praying for her and wishing her the best during this trying time.

Dillard has managed to stay completely positive through this, however, and is really just loving her new look.

Stylist Michelle Gambo Shared the Process With Her Instagram Followers

Although Dillard isn’t a bleach blond, the process undoubtedly took time — six hours, to be exact! The results? Well, Dillard loves them. “You are amazing!! Did sooo great!!” the former reality television star commented on Gambo’s Instagram share.

Gambo posted the steps that she took to get Dillard from a brunette to a soft blond, all while keeping things looking very natural. She started with a full head of foils — a “VERY full head” — using a 10-volume lightener. She even gave Dillard a “money piece” which is a lighter section in the very front part of the scalp that can brighten and frame the face.

Next up was a root tap followed by an all over glaze, which blended everything together beautifully.

“Lovin’ my new blonde look! Loved spending yesterday with you [Michelle],” Dillard captioned an Instagram video of her makeover.

Dillard Received Tons of Compliments From Her Family & Her Fans

Dillard’s new look has been very well received by social media users, several of whom have taken to the comments section on various posts to let Dillard know that she looks great.

“You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill! Love this new look,” Dillard’s sister, Joy, commented.

“Beautiful!!” Jessa wrote.

“Ahhh! Looks so good,” Jinger added.

And the love continued from Dillard’s fans.

“I’ve loved watching your growth since your marriage. you are such a beautiful woman inside and out! this new blonde look definitely suits you!!!!” one fan wrote.

“My jaw dropped! Oh my! I love it,” added another.

“Being a hairstylist is the best thing ever because we get to make people feel great about themselves. I love it! You look amazing and she did a wonderful job,” another comment read.

