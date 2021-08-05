Jon and Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Reveals Death Threats

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 child star, Mady Gosselin, has recently taken to social media, sharing pieces of her life. From Instagram pics with her dog, to Tik Toks mocking her childhood in the spotlight, her social media presence has led to some internet trolls taking the opportunity to voice their unfiltered opinions about the 20 year old college student. Neither she or her twin sister, Cara, had any social media accounts until their 18th birthday (in October 2018). Gosselin often deletes posts from her Instagram account, and is very careful what she chooses to share publicly.

In July, Gosselin posted a now viral Tik Tok sharing a comment from a user saying “This girl is so annoying, it’s a shame she’s so BEAUTIFUL.” The video is captioned, “are we about to kiss?” and Gosselin sarcastically jokes, “Ummm… so you think I’m pretty?” The comment section is filled mostly with love for Gosselin’s ability to come back at trolls, but also with confusion as to why people are hating on her in the first place.

“Your sass is simply the absolute best 😂👏🏻”

“SO FUNNY how people look at your 6 year old self and think u still act that way😂😭”

“Why [the f—] do so many ppl bully y’all? Like all y’all do is breathe and then get death threats. Like huh?!”

In August 2021 Gosselin was criticized for posting what some considered a “sexualized photo” on Instagram. One user wrote that this photo would give creeps a reason to message her. She responded in a since-deleted comment saying, “Like exactly what you’re doing with this comment? Everything women do is sexualized, so I’m going to do/post whatever I want.”

Gosselin referenced her childhood in the spotlight in one of her most popular Tik Toks from a recent trend where users play an excerpt from Olivia Rodrigo’s song “enough 4 u”, “Maybe I’m just not as interesting as the girls you had before” and share how different they are from others. Gosselin’s video showed her curled up in a blanket with her eyes closed, “How I sleep knowing that I can’t relate to this lyric because I had an extremely unconventional childhood AND I have ADHD.” It was captioned, “Maybe a little TOO interesting…”

It’s no secret the Gosselin family has had their share of drama, but in recent years things seem to have ramped up between custody battles, their public divorce, and abuse allegations. Now that the twins are old enough to run their own social media accounts, fans and trolls are using this share their opinions on the family.

Another trend Gosselin joined on Tik Tok is where users shared hard experiences they endured growing up, with the song Bulletproof playing in the background. “You think you can hurt my feelings?” Gosselin wrote, “grown adults on the internet have thought its their business to comment on my ever facet of my personality, appearance, & life choices since I was a child.”

In October of 2019, Kate Gosselin posted on Instagram about the ‘tough times’ her family is going through, “I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them! #KatePlus8 @tlc”

Though it’s now been over a year since she last posted on Instagram in July 2020. She has been seen liking posts from other celebrities in recent weeks, but there is still radio silence on her end.

Jon on the other hand is an Instagram regular, sharing pictures of the two Gosselin children he has custody of: Collin and Hannah. As well as his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad and her two children. The father of eight told HollywoodLife he is not in contact with his children who he does not have custody of, “I always have hope… I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”