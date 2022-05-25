Josh Duggar Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

Former “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar has been sentenced following his conviction for downloading child pornography.

In April 2021, Duggar was arrested for “receiving and possessing child pornography” he was found guilty of both charges in December, according to The Sun. Now, five months after his conviction, he’s been sentenced for those crimes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Duggar Was Sentenced to 12.5 Years, 7.5 Years Less Than the Prosecutors Asked for Following His Child Porn Conviction

#BREAKING Judge Timothy Brooks has sentenced #JoshDuggar to 151 months in prison, about 12.5 years, for receipt of child pornography #NWANews @KNWAFOX24 pic.twitter.com/j0ejbvGwJU — Anna Darling (@AnnaDarlingTV) May 25, 2022

According to the Los Angeles Times, Duggar has been sentenced to 151 months in prison, which is approximately 12.5 years.

This is about 7.5 years less than the 20-year maximum, that prosecutors were asking for.

He was sentenced on May 25 by Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville but not before Judge Brooks dropped one of the counts Duggar was convicted of late last year.

According to People, “with the agreement of both the defense and prosecution, the court vacated the conviction on count 2 without prejudice. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, who was presiding, noted that possession is a lesser included offense of the receipt of child pornography.”

The judge said that Duggar “did not knowingly distribute pornography and sustained the defense’s objection to that potential enhancement to Duggar’s sentence,” according to People.

Anna Duggar, Josh’s Wife, Addressed the Court Ahead of the Sentencing ‘He Is a Kind, Loving, Supportive, & Caring Father & Husband — his Primary Focus in Life’

Before Duggar was sentenced there were 11 letters sent in his defense, including one from his wife Anna.

“Joshua has worked hard to provide for me and our (now) seven children. But the happiest part of the day by far is when Daddy comes home from work, and his cheerful voice fills the house. ‘Hey, guys! How’s it going? What did you learn about in school today?’ are usually the conversation starters in between greeting each of our children. Joshua is an engaged dad who gladly throws a football with his sons, listens to our daughters play a new song they have learned on the piano, helps answer homework questions, or lends a hand sweeping up spilled crackers. He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband—his primary focus in life. My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too. Joshua is a man who frequently volunteers his time, services, and resources, striving to contribute to our community and people in need.”

In addition to a letter from Anna, was a letter from Michelle Duggar, his mother, who asked for a “fair and just sentence.”

Josh’s father-in-law, Michael Keller, also wrote a letter to the judge.

“I have spent a lot of time watching Josh’s character over the years. He is very gentle, kind, and polite to everyone I’ve seen him in contact with. I have never seen him blow up in anger. … Dear Judge Brooks please be merciful to this young man that has a wife and seven children that love him and need him. He is truly a fantastic Daddy and he truly loves his family.”

Josh and Anna share seven children together.

