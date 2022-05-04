‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Revealed by Her Family

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Kailia Posey’s mother shared the devastating news that her daughter had died. Posey, who rose to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras” was just 16-years-old.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” Marcy Posey Gatterman captioned a Facebook photo of her daughter.

You may know Posey from her time on the reality pageant show, though she only appeared on one episode more than a decade ago. When she was 5-years-old, TLC cameras were on-hand to capture her competing in the California Tropic Arizona pageant, according to People magazine. Despite her short-lived time on reality television, an interview caused a viral meme, which is still very popular today.

TMZ was first to report the news of Posey’s death, confirming that she died in Washington. Days later, her family released a statement to the outlet.

Posey’s Family Confirmed That She Died by Suicide

On May 4, 2022, Posey’s family released a statement to TMZ, confirming that the teen died by suicide.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the statement read.

“She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life … Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall,” the statement continued.

Over the years, Posey had been fostering her love for aviation and wanted to get her pilot’s license.

If you are struggling yourself, please be aware that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day in multiple languages.

Posey’s Mom Has Been Sharing Memories on Facebook

Posey’s mom has shared a couple of photos of her on Facebook, including one with added angel wings and a halo that is currently her Facebook profile photo.

In addition, people from all over the globe have been leaving their condolences on these photos — and on Posey’s Instagram photos. Her most recent post was uploaded on April 23, 2022, and was a picture of her standing on a staircase in a red outfit.

“None of your concern,” she captioned the photo, adding a smiley face.

“Fly high kailia,” one comment read.

“Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace,” added Kadan Bart Rockett, who knew Posey personally.

“Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace,” someone else wrote.

“For the few moments i ever spent with you i had never met someone so pure and with such a contagious smile. Heaven gained a good one,” another Instagram user who previously met Posey said.

“I don’t want to believe it…Rest Easy beautiful,” a fifth comment read.

