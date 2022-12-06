’90 Day Fiance’ Star Single Again After Romance With Fellow Reality TV Veteran

A star from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” franchise is single again after a short-lived real-world romance. Just a few weeks ago, Karine Martins had a new guy gushing over her, and the pair seemed to be falling hard for one another. Now, however, that romance had ended about as abruptly as it began.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelorette’ Veteran Revealed Both the Romance & the Split

Chicago's most popular male dancer @josh_seiter is going viral! Come see him every Saturday with VIP & @DreamboysChi pic.twitter.com/xbSMAlF6LU — VIP Bachelorette (@VIPBachelorette) June 30, 2016

In November, former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter revealed his romance with the “90 Day Fiance” star. According to InTouch, the two initially connected via Instagram, and both were immediately smitten. He traveled from his home in Chicago, Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky, where she lives, at least a couple of times, and he shared some teases of their time together in Instagram stories. Fans may not remember Seiter from his time on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but they may recall he was previously engaged to Yolanda Leak of “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.” Martins has two sons with her estranged husband Paul Staehle of “90 Day Fiance.”

On December 1, Seiter revealed his romance with Martins was already over. “We have gone our separate ways,” he shared in an Instagram story, which was reshared on Reddit. “It’s hard watching someone you care about cheat on you and abuse drugs and alcohol,” Seiter alleged in his story.

’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Had Lots to Say About the Brief Romance

The “90 Day Fiance” star has been active on Instagram since Seiter broke the breakup news, but her Instagram stories have primarily revolved around soccer and her boys. Even though the romance was brief, “90 Day Fiance” fans buzzed over the news on Reddit. In fact, a thread about the breakup exploded with more than 450 comments over the course of a few days.

“Gosh if these crazy kids can’t make it, what hope is there for the rest of us?” quipped one Redditor, who added “(big /s)” to signal this was an entirely sarcastic comment.

“Uhhhg. I feel bad for her. I know she needs to focus on her kids but. I feel like she was hanging onto hope and leaning on him for support. He was her hope,” another Redditor noted of Martins and Seiter.

“He only used her for clout. Completely love bombed her until he got the attention he wanted,” suggested another critic.

“He is as bad as Paul is. I wonder if she has ANY real support in the states,” questioned someone else.

“Can she just go away? She cannot pick a decent man to save her life… next she’ll be on single life,” another Redditor wrote.

Martins may not have dished out breakup scoop on her Instagram page, but she shared some information with blogger John Yates. He shared a photo on his Twitter page and wrote, “Karine reached out to me so people would know the real story about her and Josh.” His tweet included a screenshot showing the “90 Day Fiance” star noting, “It wasn’t him who broke up, I broke up with him. he just wants attention.”

Despite the interest Martins and Seiter showed in one another in the early days of their romance, it certainly doesn’t sound as if the “90 Day Fiance” star and “Bachelorette” veteran are likely to give their short-lived relationship another try.