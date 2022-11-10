‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Juggles Custody Battle & New Romance With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star

A lot has changed for one “90 Day Fiance” contestant since she initially popped up on reality television a few years ago. Karine Martin Staehle first appeared on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” in 2017 and 2018 as her romance with Paul Staehle developed, her IMDb page detailed. Then, the following year, she joined “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.” A stint on “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” followed in 2020, but the drama continued away from reality television too. New reports regarding Karine’s personal life suggest she has a new romance blossoming while also battling for custody of her kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

Karine Martins Staehle Is Asking for Help

As Screenrant detailed, Karine and Paul have had a tumultuous relationship. They got married in November 2017 and have since welcomed two sons, Pierre and Ethan. Allegations of cheating and abuse floated around, which even led to rumors TLC had dropped them from the franchise. They remained together, to some extent, until December 2021, when a video showing Karine allegedly physically abusing Paul emerged. Since then, the boys were removed from both Karine and Paul’s custody, and they have been in a foster home together.

The two “90 Day Fiance” stars have moved back and forth between Brazil and the United States a couple of times since first connecting online. These days, she lives in the United States, and she is fighting to regain custody of her two young boys. She recently started a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money she can use for attorney’s fees. “I have been fully compliant with CPS for almost a year now but they will only allow me to see my children 1 day for 1 to 2 hours a week supervised,” she wrote. Karine added that Child Protective Services took her boys’ passports and “made it clear my children will not return to Brazil where they were born.” In the five days since beginning the GoFundMe page, Karine has raised $1,845 toward her goal of $5,000.

The Custody Battle Isn’t the Only Thing on Karine’s Mind

As the “90 Day Fiance” star fights to regain custody of her boys, she has opened herself up to find love again as well. InTouch revealed she recently started dating Josh Seiter, who has previous connections to both “The Bachelorette” and “90 Day Fiance.” Seiter was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” back in 2015. He was eliminated during the first week, and later romanced Yolanda Leak from season 4 of “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.” CinemaBlend noted he also dated “Love After Lockup” star Lizzie Koomes, and there were rumors regarding a romance with season 8 “90 Day Fiance” personality Amira Lollysa as well.

Seiter and Karine initially connected via Instagram not long ago, detailed InTouch. A source shared they “immediately made a connection” and the romance has built quickly. He traveled from his home in Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky on November 3 so they could meet face-to-face for the first time, and apparently, the romantic sparks were strong in person, too. Is Karine on the brink of regaining custody of her boys and finding love again all at the same time? The past few years have certainly been a wild ride for the “90 Day Fiance” star, and people will be curious to see what comes next for her.