Kate Gosselin Today: Former Reality Star Just Made a Big Career Move

Kate Gosselin may be giving up her career in reality television and going back to nursing, according to a September 10, 2021, report by The Sun. The outlet indicates that Kate, who once worked as a registered nurse, has obtained her nursing license in the state of North Carolina, where she moved with six of her eight children earlier this year, according to InTouch Weekly.

Gosselin’s license was obtained on June 30, 2021, and is a “multi-state license,” according to The Sun’s report. The outlet obtained the information from the North Carolina Board of Nursing.

The Gosselin family previously earned money from the hit TLC reality show, “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” Following Kate’s divorce from Jon Gosselin, the network rebranded the show with a new title. “Kate Plus 8” was also a success, but was ultimately canceled in 2017. Kate went on to appear on a dating show called “Kate Plus Date,” that aired in 2019.

These days, it’s unknown how Kate earns a living. However, it appears as though she may be looking to get back into the workforce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate May Soon Be an Empty Nester

Kate moved to North Carolina with four of her six sextuplets earlier this year, according to Hollywood Life. “Kate picked up and moved the kids down to North Carolina to spend their junior and senior years there with a totally new life,” a source told the outlet.

Kate and Jon’s twins, Cara and Mady, are both in college in New York, and they both live at school. Two of Kate and Jon’s sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, live with Jon in Pennsylvania. The sextuplets will soon be heading off to college — and if they all live at school, Kate will be home alone, with only visits from her children on school holidays, and in the summers.

It’s possible that Kate is preparing to re-enter the workforce as a way to provide for herself and for her family. It’s also possible that she just wants something to keep her busy.

Kate’s ex-husband, Jon, works for Amazon in Pennsylvania, as evidenced by his Instagram Stories. He also moonlights as a DJ.

Kate Renewed Her Nursing License in 2009

It seems as though Kate has always stayed on top of her nursing license, even when she wasn’t working as an RN. At the height of her family’s television career, Kate actually renewed her nursing license in Pennsylvania, according to Radar Online.

At the time, a Pennsylvania Heath Department spokesperson told the outlet that Kate would have to complete “30 hours of continuing education credits in compliance with the State’s regulations.”

The outlet also points out that Kate was asked whether or not she would ever return to nursing during an episode of her family’s reality show. Kate said that she considered nursing a “backup” and that she would return “if [she] had to.”

In 2011, there were rumors that Kate was going back to her former career. However, as the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, Kate denied the rumors on Twitter. “No truth,” she tweeted in response to a report that she was heading back into the traditional work force. She has not responded to the rumors this time around.

