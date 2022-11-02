‘90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Kim Menzies Shocks Usman Umar With a Bold Surprise

Throughout season 7 of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” Kimberly Menzies has been with Usman Umar in his native country of Nigeria, hoping to move forward on their relationship. The path to getting engaged and married has not been an easy one for them, in large part because his family has not been accepting of her. A new spoiler sneak peek for the next episode reveals Menzies will try to take things into her own hands. However, her approach may not go quite as she hopes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Menzies Goes Big & Bold With a Shocker for Usman Umar

90 Day Fiancè: Kim PROPOSES to Usman (Exclusive) In ET's exclusive clip from '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,' Kim plans a romantic proposal for Usman and moves forward with asking him to marry her. '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. 2022-11-02T15:07:17Z

A new sneak peek for the next episode of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” shared by ET Online teases what is next for this pair. The last that viewers saw, Umar’s mother and brother had made it clear they did not intend to provide their blessing for marriage with Menzies. That is unlikely to stop Menzies, though. She plans to propose to her beau, and it definitely catches him off guard.

In the “90 Days Fiance: Happily Ever After?” preview, Menzies has decorated the place with rose petals and candles to set a romantic scene. When Umar walks through the door, she appears to be rather nervous. As she calls him into the room where she is, he is stunned to see what she has put together. She asks for his hand as she tells him she loves him more than he probably knows and reveals she has a question to ask him. Then, she gets down on one knee, pulls out a ring box, and asks him to marry her. “Regardless of anything that happens, I want you to know that I’m always going to be here, I’m not going anywhere,” she tells him. He responds by telling her that if marrying him is what will make her happy in this life, he will do it.

Fans Have Strong Opinions About This Move

“90 Day Fiance” fans have strong opinions about this pairing. In comments on YouTube, in response to the preview, hundreds of comments poured in over the course of just a few hours.

“Words cannot adequately describe how much I want Kimberly to love & respect herself enough to stop with this farce. I hate watching good people set themselves up for ruin,” shared one person.

“You could tell from Usman’s eyes that he does not love Kim at all. Poor Kim,” commented another.

“I love how Usman seems embarrassed about her proposal yet she still doesn’t get it,” pointed out someone else.

“I can’t watch too much more of this! My heart literally breaks for her at the same time I want to just grab and shake her,” critiqued another show fan. That commenter continued, “A person has to be really broken inside to go to this extreme and miss all the major signs that screams at you to Run the other way!”

As much as “90 Day Fiance” viewers might scream at their televisions as Menzies chases Umar, all signs point toward this relationship progressing for the foreseeable future.