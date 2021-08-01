Are Elizabeth & Andrei Castravet Still Fighting Over the Family Business?

TLC stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have been fighting with their siblings over the family business during the current season of “90 Day Fiance,” but things are different now.

While Castravet started the season out by asking father-in-law Chuck Potthast for $100,000 loan to join his business — causing drama among the siblings — the Castravets have moved on from the Potthast’s real estate company, CMP Capital Investments LLC, and started their own, In Touch revealed in an exclusive report.

The couple launched Castravet, INC, in January 2020, the publication reported. Castravet, 34, is the president and Potthast, 30, is the vice president. The Moldova native expressed interest in real estate and obtained his license last year, In Touch reported.

“I’m planning to open my own business and to [flip] houses,” the father-of-one said on the season 6 debut “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” “I think I’m going to do great [with] selling a house because I know how to convince people and you know, everybody should buy from me. That’s for sure. Buy from me, cause I’m the best.”

Castravet Is Still Fighting With His In-Laws

While the Moldova native is getting along with his father-in-law, he’s still on rocky terms with his wife’s brother, Charlie and her sisters Becky Potthast Lichtwerch and Jenn Potthast Davis.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Castravet threatened to expose them.

“Maybe I’m prideful but I don’t think that’s a bad trait to have,” he said. “As I’ve said before, I’m up for a fight. … I’m gonna dig in your past like you dig into mine, I already know a lot of stuff and, you know, there’s a lot of surprises coming up over here in the upcoming episodes.”

Castravet wasn’t sorry about asking his father-in-law for a $100,000 loan.

“Everybody got the same treatment, like, he’s been helping his sons and his daughters in all kinds of ways, giving them money … they just don’t want to share. The thing is, they’re selfish,” the TLC star told ET. “The fact is they all have their share of the pie over her.”

The Castravets Have Their Own Quarrels

While most of the problems shown on TLC are about Castravet’s problems with his in-laws, he and wife have also gotten into fights of their own.

During a July 18 episode of “90 Day Fiance,” Castravet became upset with his partner when he found out she hired a babysitter for their 2-year-old daughter Eleanor without his consent.

“You literally f***ing stabbed me in the back,” he told Potthast.

“I talked with Libby about having a babysitter and we both came to an agreement that once the pandemic is over I can bring my parents and they can help us with Eleanor,” he explained to TLC cameras in a confessional. “But we have decided not to have a babysitter and that was the bottom line.”

When he asked where Potthast got the idea to hire a babysitter, she said it was one of her sisters. Castravet then turned his ire towards his in-laws once more.

“They’re acting like f***ing snakes,” Castravet told Potthast. “Don’t listen to them ‘cause she’s trying to f***ing set me up.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Angela Deem Accused of Being the ‘Biggest Scammer’