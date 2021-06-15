Tori Roloff’s Cryptic Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff sparked rumors she was expecting a third baby after she posted a cryptic quote on Instagram. Tori and husband Zach Roloff are the parents to two children — 4-year-old son Jackson and 1-year-old Lilah — but a third Roloff baby could be on the way.

As captured by “Little People, Big World” fans on Reddit, Tori Roloff shared a picture of a quote that talked about sending “baby dust.”

“If you are in the two-week wait, I’m sending you baby dust,” it reads.

For couples who are trying to get pregnant, the two-week wait usually references the luteal phase of pregnancy, Medical News Today writes. It’s when the menstrual cycle which starts after ovulation. It will continue until a person conceives, or the corpus luteum breakdown starts.

Fans quickly picked up on this meaning and took to Reddit to discuss a potential third Roloff baby for Zach and Tori.

“I wish her well if she’s trying, her babies are beautiful and I recall her one time saying she’d love a family of ‘five little dwarves’ or something to that effect,” one person wrote. “Good luck Tori”

One viewer suspected Tori Roloff wanted a third baby so she could be a mother to an average-sized person. “She’s had two dwarfs in a row, the odds are not in her favor,” they wrote. “She should be happy with the two she has and focus on caring for their needs and development. Don’t bring another child that you realistically can’t afford into a life full of pain, physical limitations, and skeletal complications.”

Zach & Tori Roloff Might Move to the Family Farm

While the Roloff siblings — including matriarch Amy Roloff — have moved away from the family farm in Oregon, Zach and his family might be going back. The couple considered their options after they finished pumpkin season.

“I think that Zach has really stepped up to the plate this year, I think that he’s taken more of an interest in pumpkin season, the farm – everything,” Tori Roloff revealed in a sneak peek for the June 15 episode, obtained by People.

The clip finishes with Tori Roloff asking her husband if he would be open to moving. “Are you over moving to the farm after pumpkin season or are you still into it?” Tori Roloff asks. “I mean our house is very nice, I really like our house.”

The preview ends without Zach Roloff giving his wife an answer.

Matt Roloff Is Enjoying Family Time

It’s a new season at the farm for Matt Roloff, but the patriarch seems to be enjoying life as a grandparent. He’s been sharing pictures of his family to his Instagram account, which included some rare appearances from Molly Roloff, one of the more private Roloff siblings.

“Sharing my life with you all … Another fun and productive weekend,” he wrote on June 10, the day before a new episode of “Little People, Big World” debuted on TLC. “Played for hours with cousins Jackson and Ember, then attended some friends totally blast wedding Saturday night.”

“Had brunch this Moring with Molly and Joel before getting back to various projects around the farm with Jacob!” he continued. “Whew! Now letting that Oregon rainwater the pumpkin and wildflower seeds in nice and good !! Life is good!”

