‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Snubs Audrey’s Pregnancy Reveal

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff seemed to rebuff the pregnancy announcement by her in-laws, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, as first reported by The Sun.

Instead of responding, Tori Roloff — who is married to Zach Roloff — shared videos and pictures of her own children: 4-year-old son Jackson and 19-month-old daughter Lilah.

Rumors of the siblings having a strained relationship have swirled for years. Tori Roloff publicly ignoring the news seemed to confirm the gossip, however, it wasn’t immediately clear if she privately reached out to her in-laws. Husband Zach Roloff did not share a comment on social media, either.

Currently in its 22nd season, “Little People, Big World” is one of the longest-running shows on TLC. When “Little People, Big World,” first began in 2006, the show featured parents Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and youngest son Jacob.

Since then, all of the children — except for Zach and Tori Roloff — have abandoned the show. The series is currently focusing on Roloff Farms and Amy Roloff’s marriage to fiance Chris Marek.

Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Are Excited to Be Parents Again

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff were thrilled to make their announcement via Instagram on July 3.

“Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?🤣,” 31-year-old Jeremy Roloff wrote. “Nice try but no you cannot 🙅🏼‍♀️,” his wife answered.

Family matriarch Amy Roloff also shared her excitement. “Same. So excited. Can I love this more than what’s possible? Love this,” she wrote. “Love this video. Love the news!!!” patriarch Matt Roloff added.

The couple is already the parents of 3-year-old daughter Ember and 17-month-old son, Bode. Their third bundle of joy is expected to arrive in November.

The pregnancy news probably isn’t a shock to fans. The Roloffs told Us Weekly in January that they wanted to expand their family.

“We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now,” Audrey Roloff told the publication. “I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his 1st birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future.”

Jeremy Roloff — who exited the family reality show in 2018 — explained that he is still close with his side of the family, despite rumors of a feud.

“It’s been really good to have someone that we can share in our season of life with,” he said. “[Our] kids go play and then we discuss parenting or whatever it might be. And it’s been really great.”

Zach & Tori Roloff Also Want Another Baby

Tori Roloff had been excited to announce she was pregnant with her third child, but she tragically suffered a miscarriage in March. Still, the couple is optimistic they will have a rainbow baby.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori Roloff, a photographer from Oregon, explained to Us Weekly on June 17. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

“I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love every single day,” she continued. “That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Little People, Big World” when it airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

