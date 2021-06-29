‘LPBW’: Zach & Tori Roloff Reveal When They’re Quitting

“Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff disclosed when they will quit the TLC series during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Online. The stars are happy to continue with the show, but they will reaccess the situation the moment it stops being fun for them. Right now, the Roloffs enjoy sharing their family’s antics — their ups and downs — with viewers.

Tori Roloff, an Oregon-based photographer, told ET they would stop allowing cameras into their home “the minute it’s not fun anymore.”

“I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it’s fun,” she continued. “The minute it’s not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what’s our next step?”

Zach and Tori Roloff have been married since 2015. They’re the parents of 4-year-old Jackson and 19-month-old Lilah. “Little People, Big World” is one of TLC’s longest-running shows and it’s currently in its 22nd season.

Jackson Loves Seeing Himself on TV

Not only does Zach and Tori Roloff’s son enjoy seeing himself on TV, but it’s also his “favorite” thing to watch.

“It’s not called ‘Little People, Big World,’ it’s called ‘Roloff Farm,'” the father-of-two explained to ET Online. “He knows every character. He knows Grandpa, Mimi…”

“He says, I want to watch Roloff Farm. My show,” Zach Roloff recalled with a laughed. “But he gets a trip when it’s him and his sister, and Mom and Dad, and grandpa,” Tori Roloff added.

Another thing Jackson can look forward to seeing about his family on TV is his grandmother’s wedding to fiance Chris Marek. Amy Roloff and her fiance are planning to get married at Roloff Farms on August 28, 2021.

“This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, so it’s easier to have it there,” Amy Roloff told Marek on a preview of the June 29 episode of “Little People, Big World,” obtained by People.

Amy and Matt Roloff, the matriarch and patriarch of the family, finalized their divorce in 2016. The former couple has four children together: 31-year-old twins Jeremy and Zach, 27-year-old Molly and 24-year-old Jacob. After their split, Amy Roloff moved away from the farm and she’s having mixed feelings about returning there for her wedding to Marek.

There Is One Thing Tori Roloff Doesn’t Like About Reality TV

While the couple is happy to continue to allow TLC to film their lives, there are some drawbacks. Tori Roloff took to Instagram, per In Touch Weekly, to slam fans who wrote “discouraging” things about their family.

Some people wondered if their pup — a Bernese mountain dog named Murphy — died after they noticed he wasn’t being featured on the photographer’s social media.

“We did not give him away,” Tori Roloff, 30, wrote via Instagram stories on June 25, as cited by In Touch Weekly. “He is still alive. He is still living his best life waiting for snacks to fall.”

It’s “sometimes discouraging what the internet posts,” the TLC personality continued.

“What you see is such a small piece of our whole story,” the photographer added. “Just because Murphy isn’t shared every day doesn’t make him any less loved.”

