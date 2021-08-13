‘Long Island Medium’ Star Slammed as Shameful

“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo was slammed by viewers ahead of her new special on TLC. There’s going to be a “Long Island Medium” special for 9/11, where Caputo will meet with some of the family members who lost loved ones during the horrific attacks. She’s also going to visit the sites.

TLC posted a preview of the special to their Instagram page on August 12, sparking a debate among viewers. While some people accused her of “exploiting” them, others argued Caputo was only doing what they wanted.

“Once again exploiting these poor desperate family members lying to them into making them believe she can speak to the dead like COME ON PEOPLE!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Shame on her for exploiting their loss as her show,” a second person agreed.

“If this brings them comfort, it’s not exploitation. These people asked for her help. God bless them. I hope they find what they’re looking for,” another claimed.

In a press released shared by TLC, the network wrote friends and families of the nearly 3,000 victims from 9/11 have sought “have sought understanding and closure.” Caputo’s intention was to “deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones.”

“Theresa will use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” the press release continues.

Caputo Meets With the Daughter of the ‘Dust Lady’

One of the people Caputo sat down with for the 9/11 special was Noelle, the daughter of Marcy Borders, who became known as the “dust lady.” There is a famous picture of her covered in ash and grime from September 11, 2001.

Borders — who worked as an employee of Bank of America in 2001 on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center — died from stomach cancer in 2015, the New York Times reported. She was 42.

Borders’ reading is the first one shown in the preview for the 9/11 special.

“Do you have a painting of your mom or a picture?” Caputo asks Noelle in the preview. “Was there like a blemish or something? Because she just kept saying to me, ‘Take that dust off!’ She just kept saying, ‘Just dust it off of me.'”

“Oh my goodness!” Noelle says. “She has a picture. It was all over the newspaper. And she’s wiping her face like that.”

Caputo Said She Couldn’t ‘Hear Well’ at One of the Sites

Part of the special shows Caputo visiting the sites where the 9/11 tragedy occurs. She did some of her readings with New York City’s Freedom Tower in the background, and also went to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the location where Flight 93 crashed, 40 people died and an attack on the U.S. capitol was thwarted.

“I can’t hear well. It’s almost like this deafening thing and I believe that’s the soul’s protecting me from what they went through,” Caputo tells TLC cameras in the special.

“After meeting with Theresa, I feel like I’m born again,” one of the family members says.

“A lot has happened in 20 years, life can be really hard but it’s the way in which you deal with those things that can define you — not the incident itself,” another person adds.

