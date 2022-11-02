‘LPBW’ Star Caryn Chandler May Be Ready to Make a Big Change

A new season of “Little People, Big World” just debuted on TLC, and fans know there is plenty of drama on the way. The first episode of season 24 focused a great deal on Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff welcoming their third child. Viewers know that things have been tense for a while between Zach and his father Matt Roloff, and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler often ends up in the middle of these tensions. According to a new report, Chandler may have reached her breaking point, at least when it comes to navigating these tensions in front of television cameras.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caryn Chandler Is ‘Done’ a Source Detailed

According to The Sun, “Caryn is completely done” with doing “Little People, Big World.” Granted, at this stage, it is not known whether the family and the network will move forward on filming another season. Apparently, Matt recently told farm visitors there had not yet been any solid discussions on doing another season. However, he is said to want to continue. While Matt seems game to continue, his partner reportedly is not interested. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama,” a source told the outlet. In addition, “She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.” Chandler reportedly knows all the drama helps the “Little People, Big World” ratings, but she doesn’t want to be involved any longer.

Chandler was said to have enjoyed being involved with the show in earlier seasons, and fans know she was the farm manager prior to becoming romantically involved with Matt. Last season, however, the family dynamics shifted as Zach made an offer to buy the farm from Matt, and he was left disappointed and frustrated when the two could not agree on a deal. As that situation escalated, Tori and Chandler’s relationship soured as well. As a sneak peek for the season shared by People revealed, these residual tensions will continue to divide the family.

Chandler Has a ‘Dream Scenario’

“Little People, Big World” viewers watched as Zach and Tori welcomed their third child, Josiah, during the season 24 premiere. However, the season preview revealed they don’t plan on introducing the newborn to Chandler. Matt even admitted in the sneak peek, “Zach and Tori have really isolated themselves from me and Cha Cha,” with “Cha Cha” being his pet name for Chandler. During another moment of the season preview, Chandler detailed, “This whole thing has been painful. The fact that it’s still going on is heartbreaking.”

How would Chandler like to resolve all of this? The source for The Sun revealed, “Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire.” However, they may not be packing their bags to leave for good quite yet. “That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.” If Matt decides to do another season of “Little People, Big World,” Chandler is reportedly fine with it, and Matt “respects her decision to quit, and they are talking things through together.”

“Little People, Big World” viewers tend to be hard on Chandler online. The news she may be ready to quit the show appears to be no exception.

“Good. Everyone hates her anyways,” one critic noted on Reddit.

“She talks like she can’t understand why the family has separated from them,” another viewer criticized.

“She’s annoying anyway. I’m glad she’s quitting. She definitely has had an agenda for many, many years. She tries to play the ‘cool, agreeable’ act but I see right through it. She’s nothing but trouble and so is Matt,” someone else commented.

For now, it seems there are many unknowns about the future of “Little People, Big World.” If the show does return, will Chandler remain involved? Fans will be eager to see how this all plays out.