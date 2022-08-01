‘Little People Big World’ Family Mourning Tragic Loss

The Roloff family from TLC’s “Little People, Big World” is mourning the loss of Matt Roloff’s father, Ronald Roloff, who died on July 31, 2022, at the age of 84. On August 1, 2022, Matt shared the sad news with fans and followers on Instagram.

“A Sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening,” Matt’s Instagram caption read, in part.

“Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many. He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours,” Matt continued.

Ronald’s cause of death isn’t clear, but Matt previously shared that his dad had been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ronald Was Surrounded by Loved Ones

According to Matt’s Instagram post, his dad was surrounded by his family members, including his wife, Huny, whom he met in grade school; the two had been married for 63 years.

Matt shared that family members were “reading [Ronald’s] favorite Bible Verses” during the last hours of his life.

“What a man and a life well lived! Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! love love to all,” Matt’s caption concluded.

At the time of this writing, none of Matt’s four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Jacob and Molly — had shared tributes to their grandfather on their Instagram feeds. Jacob posted a couple of old pictures of his grandfather to his Instagram Stories. Matt’s daughter-in-law Tori Roloff showed her condolences by “liking” Matt’s post.

Matt Received Condolences in the Comments Section of His Instagram Post

Shortly after Matt shared the sad news of his dad’s death, dozens of people took to the comments section to share their condolences.

“Very sorry for your loss. Having watched your show since the very beginning, and then becoming the parent of a DD son myself, I often wondered what it must have been like for parents like yours who didn’t have social media to connect with other LP families. He seemed like a very proud Papa! Prayers for your family,” one person commented.

“Thinking of you, Matt. Papa Roloff had the best hugs and greatest spirit. The entire Roloff family gained a beautiful guardian angel. Love love,” someone else added.

“My heart aches for you and your family Matt! So enjoyed Papa on the show. Thankful he’s resting in the arms of Jesus! No more tears, no more pain! Praise God! Prayers of comfort,” a third comment read.

“May he rest with Jesus Christ forever and ever. God bless! I am so sorry for your loss,” echoed another Instagram user.

“My sincerest condolences to you Matt and all your family. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers,” said a fan.

READ NEXT: Tori Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her ‘Angel Baby’