Third Wife Leaves ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown

“Sister Wives” star Kody Brown is down to one wife after Meri Brown confirmed that she and Kody were no longer together in a sneak peek interview of Sunday’s “Sister Wives: One-on-One” special, obtained by People.

Meri told “One-on-One” host Sukanya Krishnan that Kody was the one who “made the decision” to end their marriage.

Meri said Kody was upset when Christine left the family in November 2021, that she decided to level without consulting him. But at the same time, Meri maintained that Kody didn’t fight for his relationship with her.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'” she said, per the sneak peek. “Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri and Kody’s relationship has been rocky since 2015 when Meri started talking to a catfish. Meri’s connection with Kody was never the same, but not because Meri didn’t want things to get better.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” Meri said. “You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

Kody and Meri were together for 32 years.

Kody Didn’t Want The Public To Know About Their Split

Even though they weren’t together romantically anymore, Kody didn’t want Meri to announce their breakup publicly.

“I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment,'” Meri revealed.

As of December 15, Meri didn’t issue a public statement on her personal social media accounts.

The special revealed that two of Kody’s wives — Janelle and Meri — left Kody, following Christine’s exit last year.

Kody is still legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Kody Is Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ by the State of His Family

According to In Touch Weekly, Kody wasn’t “shocked” that Janelle left him, but he is “embarrassed” by what’s happening with his family.

“He admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

Janelle decided to leave Kody — who is the father of 18 kids — after he started to become estranged from their six children.

In an Instagram post on December 13, Janelle said she was looking forward to the new year.