Meri Brown Leaves Sister Wives and Kody for New Man: Report

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown left her husband, Kody, for a new man, a new report from Life & Style claimed, per In Touch. Meri Brown has been sharing cryptic quotes, which alerted some “Sister Wives” fans to the continued problems with Kody.

“Meri has relocated to Utah,” an insider told Life & Style. “[She] is staying at her great-grandparents’ home that’s now a bed and breakfast. She’s loving it there.”

Even though she reportedly remains estranged from Kody, she still wants to work on their relationship for the sake of their gig on TLC. “She’s trying to at least build a friendship with Kody for the sake of the reality show,” the person told the publication. “But you’re not going to see them faking it for the cameras anymore.”

Meri, who previously strayed from her marriage, is now dating a new person. “He’s very blue-collar. He’s not a fame seeker. He’s a nice person, which is what Meri needs,” the anonymous source told Life & Style. “Her new man is a close friend of one of her sisters’ husbands.”

Meri Brown married Kody in 1990. She went on to share him with three sister wives: Robyn, Janelle, and Christine. However, he is only legally married to Robyn. He has a “spiritual union” with the rest of his wives.

Kody divorced Meri in 2014 to marry Robyn so he could gain custody of her three children from a previous relationship. His children range in age from 26 to 4 years old, according to People.

While Kody is the father of 18 children, he only shares one child with Meri: 26-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Meri Hinted She Was ‘Manipulated’

Meri, 50, has been active on Instagram and has been sharing cryptic posts that some fans said might be aimed at Kody.

In a July 8 post, she insinuated she was “fully manipulated.”

“Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?” she wrote. “Doesn’t matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up.”

“Sometimes you have to just learn something,” she continued. “Sometimes you’re being fully manipulated and you know it. Don’t worry. Power stance is ON! I’m BRAVE, I’m STRONG, I’m COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this!”

Janelle Brown Was Recently in Utah

While Life & Style’s story is just a report, for now, Meri’s sister-wife Janelle Brown confirmed she was in Utah the first week of August. Her sister-wives didn’t appear in the picture she posted to Instagram, but she tagged herself in the Beehive State.

“So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend 😀😀. Was so happy so many of the kids could come,” the TLC star wrote. “Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren’t in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby.”

“She is the cutest thing 😍,” Janelle wrote about her grandchild. “Her hair and rolls are the best.”

Season 16 of “Sister Wives” doesn’t have a debut date from TLC just yet.

READ NEXT: Meri Brown Mocked After Posting About ‘Mental Abuse’