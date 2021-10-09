PHOTOS: Moriah Plath Praised After Posing in Bikini With Boyfriend

Moriah Plath and her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt are still going strong.

Fans of the TLC series “Welcome to Plathville” first met Moriah’s beau during season 2 of the show, per Screen Rant. They went on what was Moriah’s first date ever after Max picked her up on his motorcycle, and she felt so comfortable with him that she decided to tell him about her strict religious upbringing immediately — even though she feared that it might scare him away.

As reported by MEAWW, Moriah’s parents did not allow her and her siblings to wear swimsuits in public. However, she defied their dress code during a season 1 episode when her brother Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia invited her to join them for a trip to the beach. Moriah was thrilled that she could finally wear a bikini, and her swimwear collection has clearly grown since then.

Moriah Celebrated Her Relationship With Max After a Beach Date

On October 7, Moriah took to Instagram to share two photos that were taken while she and Max were enjoying the sun and surf during a beach date. In the first image, they posed side-by-side in the water, and Moriah placed her hand on Max’s chest. In the second, she straddled him while he held her up. She had on a ruffled purple bikini, while Max rocked a pair of patterned swim trunks.

“I appreciate you more because of the road I’ve traveled,” Moriah’s caption read. “My story brought me to you, and I wouldn’t change a single part of my past if it lead me anywhere but to you Max!” Moriah’s followers flooded the comments section with messages about how much they adore her and Max as a couple, and her purple hair got plenty of love, too. “Y’all are a precious couple! Love the hair by the way,” wrote one commenter. “I love your hair! Y’all are adorable together,” another fan chimed in.

Others praised Moriah for continuing to live life on her own terms. “I’m so glad you chose your own life and didn’t stick to the bullshit your parents did to y’all!” read one comment. “You inspire me so much Moriah, thank you for being unapologetically you.” wrote another fan.

As reported by Popculture, Max bought Moriah a “pinky promise ring” during a season 3 episode of “Welcome to Plathville.” He also turned the purchase into an opportunity to bond with one of Moriah’s siblings by inviting her older sister Lydia to join him at the jewelry store to help him pick out the perfect ring.

As far as a second ring signifying their commitment to one another is concerned, in August, Moriah told Us Weekly that she and Max had already talked about marriage. She revealed that she initially struggled to open up to him because she was “too scared” to let someone know the real her. However, she eventually became more comfortable communicating with him. Now, their bond is so strong that it’s hard for her to imagine herself with anyone else. In response to being asked if Max “is the one,” she said, “If it’s not him, I’ll just be single for the rest of my life.”