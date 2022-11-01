‘Sister Wives’ Star Pregnancy Update: Mykelti Brown Jokes, ‘There’s an End in Sight’

Fans of “Sister Wives” are eagerly soaking up updates as they anticipate the Brown family growing by two more soon. Mykelti Brown, Christine Brown’s second oldest daughter with Kody Brown, is expecting twins soon. She recently shared photos and an update via Instagram and her post received a lot of love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mykelti Brown Is ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Mykelti shared her latest baby update on Instagram on October 29. She included two photos showing off her very pregnant belly, and she added details in her caption. “My twin boys are doing great. Baby A is measuring 5.13lbs Baby B is 5.7lbs which is above average for their current stage.” The “Sister Wives” star added that boy babies have hair, and they are “running out of room in there.” She is not due quite yet, but “My body/pregnant belly is measuring 47 weeks!!!” The twin baby boys’ growth has left Mykelti feeling “really uncomfortable” and she admitted she is not sleeping well. Her pregnancy is not over quite yet, though. She noted, “I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight.” After the boys come, she admitted, “Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts.”

The “Sister Wives” star included a handful of hashtags at the end of her caption, several of which were clearly jokes. She noted she was at 35 weeks in her pregnancy and included that the twin boys are fraternal, not identical, twins. Mykelti also joked she should have cleaned the bathroom mirror, and maybe the counter, before snapping the selfies in the bathroom.

The ‘Sister Wives’ Star Received Lots of Support

Among the supportive comments Mykelti received on her post was one from “Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown. “Cute mama to be,” Janelle wrote. Mykelti responded to some questions in the comments section, and in one, she signaled she was hopeful she would not need a cesarean section. However, she added, “Whatever happens happens.” She also shared she would have a hospital birth, “per recommendation” this time, instead of a home birth as she did with her first pregnancy. A number of twin moms shared encouragement with Mykelti, and other fans gushed over how fantastic she looked.

“Oh my you must be so uncomfortable but you look so cute,” someone wrote.

“You look amazing and you got this! Any day now. God bless your beautiful family,” another supporter shared.

“Look at that precious belly. Your [sic] doing amazing hun!!!! Keep up the great work,” read another note.

“Awwww you look amazing and so glad the boys are healthy!!! I wish I lived closer so I could spoil them!” added another “Sister Wives” fan.

Another recent Instagram post of Mykelti’s showed her snuggling with her daughter Avalon. “Getting all my cuddles in while I can before the boys come and Miss Avalon doesn’t get as much,” she wrote. The “Sister” Wives” star welcomed her daughter Avalon in April 2021, People noted, with her husband, Tony Padron. Mykelti and her husband got married in December 2016.