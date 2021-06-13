’90DF’ Stars Accused of Abusing Natalie Over ‘Hooker’ Fight

“90 Day Fiancé”star Mike Youngquist and his mother, Trish, were accused of “gaslighting” Natalie Mordovtseva after she visited Oklahoma for Thanksgiving.

Mordovtseva said Trish called her a “hooker” while Youngquist wasn’t around, but Youngquist sided with his mother instead of his wife. Fans of the series haven’t always sided with the Ukrainian native since she’s been on “90 Day Fiancé,” but viewers on Reddit seemed to be upset with how Mordovtseva’s visit with her mother-in-law went down.

One fan shared a picture of Trish wearing one of her famous scarves. “If the term ‘gaslighting’ had a face,” the original poster wrote. The picture included a caption of Trish saying, “I don’t know how I insulted her.”

The post generated dozens of comments from people who agreed with the original poster. “No wonder Mike is a cold, dismissive ass. He had her as a role model,” one wrote.

“Natalie is no saint but she did not deserve how they were treating her and then acting as nothing happened,” another person said. “I wanted to punch Mike in the fucking face when he was yelling at her while she was in the truck.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, gaslighting is a form of psychological and emotional abuse where causes a victim to question their sanity, instincts and feelings. The term derives from the 1938 play “Gas Light,” where a husband dims gas-powered lights to make his wife think she’s crazy. Whenever his wife points out the lights are lower, he denies noticing the change.

Youngquist ‘Doubted’ His Mother Called Mordovtseva a ‘Hooker’

Unfortunately for TLC fans, the preview clip for Sunday’s episode didn’t show what went down between Mordovtseva and Trish. The only thing viewers have to go off is how the aftermath went down.

“Why your mom call me hooker? She thinks I’m a hooker?” Mordovtseva asked her husband. “No one called you a hooker,” Youngquist claimed, even though he wasn’t there.

“She said hooker to me. I’m telling you. She did,” Mordovtseva maintained. “I don’t understand. Like was it a joke? I just don’t want [to ask] because it’s a celebration.”

The “hooker” comment was the breaking point for Mordovtseva.

“When Mike was outside, Trish called me a hooker and I don’t want to be called that because I’m a good respectful woman and I was raised with respect by my mom,” she told TLC cameras in a confessional. “So when she made a joke like that towards me, it’s kind of ok, I swallow it. But there is a lot to swallow for one Thanksgiving Day, to be honest.”

Youngquist, however, accused Mordovtseva of being dramatic.

“I’m not sure exactly what went on. I doubt my mom would say that,” he told TLC cameras in a confessional of his own.

“I think it’s just a misunderstanding, wrong context, or something,” the Washington native continued. “I think she just takes it and runs with it sometimes and most of the time it’s not a big deal, you know what I mean? It’s just not.”

Mordovtseva didn’t want to confront Trish about the “hooker” comment because it was a holiday, but not speaking about the incident led to palpable tension.

While making gravy Trish asked Mordovtseva to rinse a cup. When Mordovtseva handed it back to her mother-in-law, Trish coyly smiled and asked Mordovtseva to place the cup in the sink, giving the 36-year-old a forced smile.

The uncomfortable moment led Mordovtseva to break out into laughter because she didn’t know what else to do.

“At this point, I have no idea what to expect with Trish,” Mordovtseva confessed. “I start laughing because I don’t have to prove anything to Trish. She puts down herself eventually.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiancé” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

