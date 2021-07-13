Nicole Nafziger Says Azan Tefou Update May ‘Shock’ Fans

“90 Day Fiance” alum Nicole Nafziger first released a statement to Celebuzz on July 12 that might “shock” some fans. The mother-of-one confirmed that she and her fiance Azan Tefou split.

The couple had been dating since 2016 and Nafziger, 27, was stranded in Tefou’s native Morocco for several months after the borders were shut down in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. She didn’t return home until August, but the extra time didn’t smooth out the bumps in their relationship.

“Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Nafziger said in a second statement to In Touch. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together.”

“This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all,” she continued, per In Touch. “But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it.”

The former couple left things on a good note. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continues to support us as separate individuals,” said the statement, also cited by Us Weekly. “Hassan is a good person and deserves to be happy as much as I do. We ended on good terms and I wish him the best.”

On Instagram stories, Nafziger added she was “heartbroken” over the breakup.

While she may no longer be with her Moroccan love, Nafziger has reunited with her daughter, May. She often posts pictures of herself with her 6-year-old daughter.

“Soooo happy to finally be back with my baby girl😭 I missed her so much and it feels so great to get back to normal with her,” Nafziger caption an August 2020 post after they reunited.

“There is one thing we all need to remember. No matter what’s going on around us we know ourselves more then anyone else,” she captioned another photo with May. “Only you can tell the story through your eyes. Stay true to yourself and the loved ones around you♥️

Nafziger & Tefou Struggled to Make Their Relationship Flourish

While Nafziger tried to make their relationship work and submitted the K-1 visa paperwork so Tefou could come to the U.S., his visa was denied. She flew to Morocco to get married — in hopes of being able to bring her partner to America — but their wedding was postponed twice, Us Weekly reported.

While Nafziger said that it might “be a shock to many,” viewers suspected there was trouble between the couple after she removed the line “engaged to H” from her Instagram profile, according to Screerant.

Nafziger’s relationship with Tefou, 30, wasn’t one that most fans were rooting for. He criticized her weight, said he only loved her partially and took $6,000 to open a beauty store in Morocco that never came to fruition. In addition to cultural differences, Tefou also battled rumors that he cheated on Nafziger with another woman.

Fans Said They Weren’t Shocked by the News

Even though Nafziger said people might be surprised, viewers said they predicted the split. The former TLC personality didn’t disable comments under her Instagram post, which allowed some people to lash out.

“This really wasn’t much of a shock from when he said you are 55% attractive girl do better be a role model stop settling and know your worth and be with someone who actually wants you!” one person wrote.

“We knew that already,” the top comment read. “We were waiting for you to catch up.”

“Wow…. Didn’t see that one coming. 😂” another added.

