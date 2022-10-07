New TLC Show: ‘The Culpo Sisters’

TLC is preparing to add a new reality show to their roster. “The Culpo Sisters” will follow the lives of Olivia Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, and her family. TLC premiered the first-look trailer of the series on YouTube on October 6. The family lineup will include Culpo’s sisters, Aurora and Sophia, as well as her parents, Susan and Peter Culpo.

Olivia Culpo, the self-proclaimed “middle children from RI,” is 30 years old and hails from Rhode Island. Representing her home state, she won Miss Rhode Island, went on to win Miss USA, and then became Miss Universe in 2012. She has since gained a large following on social media and was featured as one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies in 2018.

“Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight,” Culpo says in the trailer. “I moved to LA, but my sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me, so they moved too.”

Aurora Culpo is the oldest sister. She is the mother of two children, Remi and Solei, who she shares with Michael Bortone, who has appeared on “Survivor.”

Sophia Culpo is the youngest sister. Her Instagram profile states she has a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and she is a “gut health enthusiast who loves a good time and a cool pic.” The series trailer, shows her sharing her plan to move to New York.

Olivia Culpo’s Parents Admit to Not Knowing Their Daughter’s Occupation.

“My parents have absolutely no idea what I do,” Culpo states in the trailer.

Her mother confirms this, saying, “They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know because we’re not influenced by it. Sorry.”

“In our family, there are no boundaries. There’s no filter. And there’s no shortage of drama,” Culpo admits in the trailer. “We’re all super close. Even though sometimes we want to kill each other.”

The trailer shows several discussions and engagements between the three sisters and their family. In one scene, the girls are wrapped from head to toe in cloth and jump on small trampolines outside. In another, they are in a boat on the water. One scene finds the sisters disgusted by one of their dogs going to the bathroom in the pool.

Olivia Culpo Reveals “I Was Made to Feel Like a Less-Than Human.”

The show will capture a deeper and more personal look at the life of the model and social media personality.

“I worry all the time about the future,” Culpo shares. “I always thought by 30, I would be married. I’d have kids.”

“But I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I’ve never talked about it before,” Culpo tears up, providing this first-look into her personal life.

Culpo has been in several high-profile relationships, particularly with musician Nick Jonas and football player Danny Amendola. She is currently in a relationship with football player Christian McCafferty, celebrating their third year together.

“The Culpo Sisters” premieres Monday, November 7th at 9/8c on TLC.