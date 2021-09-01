Olivia Plath Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

“Welcome to Plathville” star Olivia Meggs Plath revealed she previously suffered a miscarriage, according to a preview of the August 31 episode obtained by People.

Olivia Plath married Ethan Plath in 2018, which ultimately caused a rift in the conservative family. The rift with her in-laws also caused turmoil in her marriage. When she became pregnant and then miscarried, the Georgia-based wedding photographer felt relief.

“I know when I went through a miscarriage, I felt really alone because I was glad,” the 22-year-old confessed. “And I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way and I wish I’d had more people to talk to who could’ve been a sounding board or who could’ve had a different perspective, maybe than what I was raised with.”

“I felt bad for being relieved, but I was so relieved because it was like, a wake-up call of like, ‘I’m not ready to have a kid. I don’t want a kid,'” she continued.

Her husband had a similar reaction. “Ethan was just as relieved as me,” she said.

During the season finale of “Welcome to Plathville,” Ethan Plath cut off ties with his parents because of their disapproval of his wife. He wanted his younger siblings to say goodbye to his wife but did not let his parents — Kim and Barry — approach her. Since Ethan Plath wouldn’t allow his parents to address his wife, they did not allow the younger siblings — of which there are five — to say goodbye.

There are a total of nine Plath children. Ethan is the second-oldest, with Hosana, the oldest, refusing to appear in the series. Micah and Moriah moved out after Ethan, leaving Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy at home with the Plath parents.

Olivia Plath Had Stopped Taking Her Birth Control

Olivia Plath opened up about the incident while speaking to her 19-year-old sister-in-law Moriah Plath, who revealed that they weren’t allowed to talk about sex in their house when they were growing up.

The women said they were taught not to have sex before marriage and if they did they would be “tainted.”

Even though she was taking contraceptives, Olivia Plath said they made her body feel “awful” so she stopped taking them. That’s when the accidental pregnancy occurred.

“My hormones were like, up and down and I got so moody. So I decided to go off it,” she explained to Moriah Plath. “When I did go off birth control I did get pregnant, a little while back… And I miscarried.”

The Plath Sisters Support Each Other on Social Media

Both Olivia and Moriah Plath expressed their ardor for each other on Instagram, with Olivia Plath penning a special tribute for her sister-in-law when she turned 19.

“I met you 7 years ago, and you’ve added sparkle to my life since day one,” she captioned her photo. “We don’t even have pictures together from the beginning, and maybe that’s good because the timid girls we were then are unrecognizable from the strong women we’ve become.”

“I’m proud of the voice you’ve found, and mountains you’ve conquered 😌 Year 19 is a brand new chapter + I can’t wait to see how full you cram it,” Olivia Plath added.

Moriah Plath responded to her older sister in the comment section, writing: “Aww Olivia… I love you too b! It’s crazy that I’ve known you for seven years! And I can’t wait to keep growing and see what this next year holds for us!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Welcome to Plathville” when it airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

