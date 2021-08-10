‘Bad Guy’: Paul Staehle Reveals Karine Called Police Again

“90 Day Fiance” alum Paul Staehle claimed his wife, Karine Martins, called the police on him during an Instagram stories update on August 8, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. The couple — who welcomed their second child in February 2021 — has a tumultuous past and is not foreign to having the authorities getting involved in their relationship.

“Some weird s*** is going on with Paul and Karine again,” the original poster wrote, sharing two screengrabs.

The first was a picture of Staehle claiming she was giving up on her cosmetology career. “Very sad today,” he wrote. “Karine packed up all her cosmetology things. And has given up on her dream.”

Another image showed negative results of an STD test. Staehle has accused his wife of cheating on him in the past and claimed he contracted a sexually transmitted virus from her, Cheatsheet noted in August 2020.

Staehle and Martins were married in November 2017. As noted in In Touch, they were estranged for two months in the fall of 2020, but they reunited after they both agreed to drop the restraining orders they had against each other.

The couple hasn’t appeared on new seasons of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” but Staehle denied they were fired.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately,” he posted on Instagram in November, according to In Touch. “Our payments and income was not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation.”

It Wasn’t Clear Why Police Were Called

Staehle, 38, didn’t provide much information about why his wife apparently called the authorities.

“I did not deserve police called on me,” the Kentucky native said on his Instagram stories. “I am tired of false allegations and accusations.”

Staehle, who moved to Brazil to be with his wife and two sons, maintained that he was trying to do his best.

“I do everything I can to keep people happy,” he maintained. “Even recent travel. Teaching to drive. Getting all Brazilian documents translated and certified to go to an American college. Pushing to make friends. But I am always the bad guy.”

The ex-TLC star hinted that his children were spending time with his mom. “Thanks to my mother for allowing Ethan and Pierre to visit her house during these hectic times,” he wrote on Instagram stories, per In Touch.

Staehle Claimed He ‘Never Cheated’ on Karine

The former TLC personality tested positive for an unidentified STD in August 2020. Staehle maintained he had always been faithful to Martins, hinting that she was the one in the relationship who had stepped out of their marriage.

“I have never cheated on my wife,” he wrote via Instagram stories, per Cheatsheet. “Tested positive for an STD, wtf…receiving treatment.”

“I just want to let everybody know that I’m gonna be all right. I’m glad it’s nothing serious like cancer,” he added, according to the outlet. “I never cheated on Karine, ever, but apparently I tested positive for an STD, and they gave me treatment for it. Hopefully, everything goes well and I can get out of here.”

