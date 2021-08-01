PHOTOS: Angela Deem Unrecognizable After Weight Loss

“90 Day Fiance” star Angela Deem looks different after undergoing weight loss surgery. The Georgia native was celebrated on Instagram after posting her latest selfie, which garnered attention from TLC personalities like Darcey Silva, Biniyam Shibre, and Veronica Rodriguez.

“Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for My Nick Hogan birthday dinner,” she wrote on July 29. The post amassed 62,000 likes from her 670,000 followers.

Deem, 55, wore her hair in her signature high ponytail, which she’s seemingly tamed with hair extensions. She donned bright pink hoop earrings for the picture and her face and arms appeared much slimmer.

Deem, who has been one of the most popular people to appear on “90 Day Fiance.” She married her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi, in January 2020. Months later, she had several procedures to change her appearance, including gastric sleeve, breast reduction and liposuction, E! News reported. She has lost up to 90 pounds since the surgery.

While Deem is being praised by some people on Instagram, Reddit users had a different take on her appearance.

“Angela’s new look after surgery,” one person wrote, sharing a before and after photo. “I don’t care how many surgeries she has, she is an abuser, she needs to focus on fixing her insides!” The post garnered more than 1,600 upvotes and hundreds of comments from “90 Day Fiance fans.”

“You can polish a turd. Doesn’t change the fact that it’s a turd,” the most popular response said.

“Her forehead may look 30 but her neck looks 80,” another added.

Deem Had Surgery to Improve her Health

While Ilesanmi disapproved of the producers, Deem said she wanted to have weight loss surgery because she noticed it was impacting her health.

“I couldn’t even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries, I was out of breath,” she told Us Weekly in March.

“There’s benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer,” she continued. “I did it for myself to stay alive…and [to] benefit the ones I love.”

Deem Was Accused of Abusing Her Husband

Deem has become known for her fiery personality, but after season six of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” aired, some people accused her of crossing the line with her husband.

In a thread that was popular on Reddit, people accused her of being a “textbook abuser.”

Some people were disturbed with Deem when she allowed TLC to film a bathtub scene, ScreenRant noted. She wanted Ilesanmi to see her new breasts, but Deem was worried that he wouldn’t like them because they were smaller.

During the episode, Ilesanmi’s friends — who Deem calls the “goofballs” — teased him about his wife’s new chest. He tried to defend his wife, saying he liked them and didn’t have a problem with the producers.

Ilesanmi, 32, originally wasn’t thrilled with his wife going under the knife. He’s been adamant about wanting to have children with Deem and didn’t like that she was spending money on her body instead of trying to have a child with him.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

