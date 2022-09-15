4 Bombshell Revelations From the ‘Sister Wives’ Season Premiere

The “Sister Wives” season 17 premiere aired on September 11, 2022, and revealed quite a few never before known tidbits from Kody and Christine Brown’s marriage.

After 25 years of marriage, Christine announced she had left Kody and was seeking a spiritual divorce.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Now fans are seeing the couple agree to split.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kody Said All All 4 of His Wives Have Tried to Kick Him Out: ‘To Me, That’s a Game’

While discussing with Robyn Brown, wife four, the problems he and Christine were having, he mentioned that being kicked out of one of his homes was nothing new to him.

“Janelle’s tried kicking me out, Robyn’s tried kicking me out, Meri did it all the time,” Kody said when explaining why he didn’t want to sleep on the couch at Christine’s house. “It’s a game. To me, that’s a game. I don’t want to play that game. I’m not going to play that game.”

2. Kody Says He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine When They Married: ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’

“It’s true, we married under circumstances that were not romantic,” Kody said.

“They were for me,” Christine said. “They weren’t for you.”

“I didn’t know better and had I known better …” Kody said. “It felt like we were following through with a destiny.”

Christine, in her confessional, says she felt like she had to meet criteria, like how she interacted with her sister wives, in order for Kody to be attracted to her.

“OK, so we can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married,” Kody said. “I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time.”

The scene then jumps to Christine’s confessional where she reacts to hearing that her former husband of 25 years wasn’t all-in on their wedding day.

“Oh my gosh really?” she said in the confessional. “He didn’t know better? So did he marry me out of an obligation?”

3. Christine Called Kody an a****** & Thinks He Has a Favorite Wife

Fans have long since thought that Kody favored Robyn in the marriage and Christine confirmed similar feelings.

When Kody told Christine that he was not attracted to her because of her not wanting to “mother” Robyn’s kids, she revealed her true feelings.

“You are an a******,” she said of Kody. “To think that my value as a humanbeing is contingent upon how you feel I am treating other people. You don’t find me attractive. I think you are looking for excuses. Why should how I treat … the woman you love … that’s just what it comes down to. I think he has a favorite wife and I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently I’m not treating her well enough.”

4. Kody Fears Christine Will Move to Utah & Tells Her to Find a New Husband to Join the Family

When Kody realized Christine was really done with the marriage, he asked her not to leave the state with their children, especially to Utah where pologomy laws are very strict.

“You can grow up and do it,” he said when Christine asked how she can continue to live in Flagstaff. “You can go, get married to somebody else. You can bring them here and they can become part of the family. You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do. If you’re a grown up. Grown ups do that.”

He also expressed his fear of a man in Utah turning her against the family.

“This is what I’m afraid of,” he said. “You take Truly, you go to Utah, the most pologym unfriends state in the US. You get a boyfriend who wants some of our money. And between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truly and all my money because I’ve seen it happen to many, many people.”

“It’s not going to happen,” Christine replied.

