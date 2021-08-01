‘ 90 Day Fiance’ Star Violates Contract With Divorce Details

“90 Day Fiance” star Tiffany Franco said they are “not allowed” to post how their true feelings on the internet, but that didn’t stop her from talking about her relationship woes with husband Ronald Smith, according to screenshots shared by ScreenRant.

The current season has shown Franco and Smith struggle as they navigate their marriage, with Franco accusing the South African native of not helping their family enough.

“I cannot see where everything stands at the moment but what I will say is, if anyone speaks to you this way it is a reflection of who they are not of who you are. Don’t ever be silent,” she wrote in early July, per Cheatsheet.com. “You can survive it and get out of it. Love should NOT HURT. I am not perfect and I have made mistakes but I will never again allow anyone to make me feel this way again.”

In turn, Smith claimed that he was being emotionally abused by his partner. “When someone constantly puts you down, leaves you feeling like you can’t do anything right, or makes you feel worthless and bad about yourself in general — just know you did nothing wrong and that this isn’t love, it’s emotional abuse,” wrote Smith on his Instagram story when the couple first split,” the South African claimed, per Cheatsheet.com.

As noted by The List, it’s common for members of “90 Day Fiance” to sign a non-disclosure agreement or NDA, meaning they cannot publicly talk about the show. Former “90DF” star Paul Staehle once said he had to remove a post from social media because it violated his contract, according to Newsweek.

Franco Threatened Smith With Divorce

Franco gave Smith an ultimatum during a July 18 episode of “90 Day Fiance.” She said that he needed to make more money to help support their two children, son Daniel (from a previous relationship), and shared daughter Carley. Franco confessed to her husband that she met with a divorce lawyer.

“I needed to tell him how bad things got and how close I got to ending it all. I will no longer let myself be so disappointed in this marriage,” she told TLC cameras during the episode. “I have expectations for Ronald and he has to meet them. He can either meet the expectations or be a divorced man. That’s it.”

Franco Accused Smith of Being Irresponsible With Money

Once they arrived in South Africa, Smith wanted to buy the biggest Christmas tree to decorate the home, but Franco argued they didn’t have enough money. A similar incident occurred when they were at the grocery store. Franco wanted Smith to pay for their food, but he couldn’t afford everything he put in their cart.

“I know you’re just trying to make us happy. I know you’re just trying to support us but it seems a little excessive lately,” Franco said to her husband during the July 18 episode. “What I’m telling you is, even though it’s with a good heart, you think that maybe a little bit of what you’re doing is irresponsible or a little bit erratic?”

Smith didn’t see his wife’s perspective. “You surely put a bumper on everything I do, eh?” he told her. “Everything I wanna do.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

