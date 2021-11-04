Sister Wives: New Details Emerge Following Kody & Christine Brown Split

New details have been revealed regarding the end of the relationship between “Sister Wives” star Kody and Christine Brown.

On November 2, Christine announced on Instagram, that she had split from Brown after 25 years of marriage, Kody posted a similar message on his own Instagram on the same day.

Since that time, In Touch Weekly, has spoken to a source who revealed Kody “secretly couldn’t stand” being married to his third wife, Christine.

“Christine is a dramatic and emotional person. He saw her as a pain to be with at times,” the source told the outlet. “She’s been depressed for five years.”

In March Christine voiced her unhappiness in the marriage with Us Weekly.

“The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don’t have a say or when I feel like I’m not as important or things like that,” she told the outlet. “Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”

Christine Wanted to Move Back to Utah, Not Coyote Pass, During Season 15

During season 15 of “Sister Wives,” Christine voiced her desire to move back to Utah, instead of the Coyote Pass property the family purchased together.

“When we were there, you guys all talked about [how] Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there,” Christine said in an April episode when the family returned from a trip to Utah. “So, I thought that you felt the same.”

According to documents which Us Weekly obtained, Christine has sold her Arizona property and now lives in a duplex in Utah.

Christine and Kody share six children together, son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Christine is Kody’s third wife following Meri and Janelle, a fourth wife, Robyn, joined the family in 2010 according to the show’s fandom page.

Are Meri & Kody Brown Only Together for TV Following Split With Fellow Sister Wife?

News of the split brought the marriages of the other three remaining wives into the discussion, with many fans asking what was happening between Kody and his first wife, Meri.

“Who woulda thought Christine would leave before Meri!” a fan wrote on Instagram before Kody turned off commenting.

A source told Us Weekly that the marriage between Kody and Meri is practically non-existent.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship — it’s all fake,” the source told the outlet. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

The source also says Meri’s exit from the “Sister Wives” family could be next.

“Publicly, Meri will be the next one to split from Kody. She’s already been out with other men publicly,” the source told the outlet. “Now that’s Christine’s gone, it might be something that’s able to happen without the contract ending.”

Brown remains married legally to fourth wife Robyn and spiritually to first and second wives Meri and Janelle.

Season 16 of “Sister Wives” premieres on TLC Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: New Real Housewife Makes Claims Against Terry Dubrow