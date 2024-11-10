‘Sister Wives’ Star Announces She’s Having a Baby Girl

“Sister Wives” personality Madison Brush shared she is pregnant with a girl!

E! News reported that Brush, whose parents are Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, announced she and her husband, Caleb Brush, will soon have three daughters in a November 8 Instagram post. The couple also have one son named Axel, 7.

“Excited to share here that Baby Brush #4 will be another little girl! 🩷🎀,” read the caption of Brush’s post.

She also shared her oldest daughter Evie, 5, is excited to have another sister. However, she said Axel was less than thrilled when he found out she was pregnant with a girl.

“Still playing with some names, but Evie is over the moon, poor Axel is coming around to the idea 😂 and Joey has no idea what’s about to come. Caleb and I are just excited for a happy healthy girl and family,” continued Brush in the caption.

E! News reported that Brush spoke about Caleb’s disappointment during the November 4 episode of her podcast, “The Authentic Society.” According to Brush, her son “was very disappointed” when he found out he was going to have another sister. Brush explained that he has been wanting a brother.

“[He was] sobbing, crying, told us the next morning that he was going to pray that God changed this to a boy. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t work that way, buddy,'” said Brush on her podcast.

Brush also told her podcast listeners that she and her husband had not intended on having another child after they welcomed Josephine “Joey,” 21, months.

Madison Brush Announced She Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child in September 2024

Brush announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in a September 2024 Instagram upload.

“What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too! Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025. 💛,” read the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their excitement for Brush and her family.

“Congrats and your are so darn beautiful. Blessing to you and the new one and hope all goes well with your pregnancy. So glad you have a job where you can be home with the kids. All the best to your family,” wrote a commenter.

“Congratulations dear Madison, in March wow, this baby will bring you alot of love ❤️❤️,” added another.

Kody Brown Discussed His Relationship With Madison Brush on ‘Sister Wives’

People magazine reported that Kody Brown discussed his relationship with Brush in “Sister Wives” season 19, episode 4. Brown suggested he was disappointed by their estrangement. While speaking to his wife, Robyn Brown, he said Brush physically moved her children “away from [him].” According to Brown, Brush also chose not to share that she was pregnant with Joey with him.

In the same season 19 episode, Janelle Brown said that Brush and some of her other siblings are unhappy with their father because of “the way he has treated his family.”

“The way he has completely like ditched out,” said Janelle Brown during the “Sister Wives” episode. “And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with him. She is very protective of her children. Kody has not been there since Evie was born, and Evie is 3½.”

Janelle Brown also said that Brush wanted to avoid having her children be confused about their grandfather’s presence in their lives.

“And she didn’t want him to just drop in and be like, ‘Oh, I’m your grandpa.’ And them be like, ‘What? Who is this guy?’ You know what I mean?” said Janelle Brown.

Janelle Brown Celebrated Her Daughter’s Birthday on Instagram

Janelle Brown wished Brush a happy birthday in a November 5 Instagram post. Brown shared several photos of her posing with her 29-year-old daughter.

“Happy Birthday @madison_rose11 ! Yes I’m one day late posting but we were having so much fun yesterday I didn’t want to stop and make a post. It was fun to spend a birthday with you for the first time in years,” wrote Brown in the post’s caption. “Here is the best wife, mom, daughter and business partner P.S. – the orange is because it was hunting season and we were in the trees on the property 😀.”