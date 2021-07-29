Meri Brown Mocked After Posting About ‘Mental Abuse’

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown faced criticism after she hinted about being mentally abused by her husband, Kody. The star’s cryptic posts over the past several weeks are what have led some fans to the assumption that Meri and Kody Brown’s relationship should end.

Meri Brown shared “tips for loving someone who has been mentally abused” via Instagram stories on July 26, per screenshots shared on Reddit. It was an ad for The Depression Project, a mental health service.

While some viewers were worried about Meri Brown, others said they were growing tired of her cryptic messages and accused her of looking for attention.

“The cryptic stuff for a long time now. I wish she would say what she means or stop fishing for comments only to get mad at the comments/responses,” one person on Reddit wrote.

“It’s almost as if her trauma response to being in a shitty marriage where she gets no positive attention, is to intentionally draw negative attention,” another added. “Meri just get out of this relationSHIT already.”

The discussion was prompted by an original poster, who compared Meri Brown to a social media user who threatens to delete their account and then come back hours after taking a hiatus. “Ok. At this point she’s literally one step away from being my Sister in Law who does this,” they wrote. “I can’t take the drama and I’m deleting my account.”

Meri Brown shares her husband with three sister wives: Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. However, he is only legally married to Robyn.

Kody and Meri Brown have one child together: a 25-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Meri Brown Previously Hinted She Was ‘Fully Mainpulated’

In early July, Meri Brown, 50, insinuated she was “fully manipulated” when she posted a picture wearing a shirt that said, “Brave.”

“Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?” she wrote on July 8. “Doesn’t matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up.”

“Sometimes you have to just learn something,” she continued. “Sometimes you’re being fully manipulated and you know it. Don’t worry. Power stance is ON! I’m BRAVE, I’m STRONG, I’m COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this!”

Toward the end of her post, she hinted that she needs to surround herself with a new group of people. “I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me,” the TLC personality added. “THOSE are the people that matter.”

Meri & Kody Brown’s Marriage Problems Aren’t a Secret

Last season of “Sister Wives” heavily focused on Meri and Kody Brown’s fractured relationship.

The show was there for the Browns to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in April, though they admitted they weren’t a couple as much as they were a family at this point.

“I’m looking for a spark — something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other,” Kody Brown admitted per Us Weekly. “In this time, it has never manifested.”

While Kody Brown claimed he and his wife do not miss each other, Meri Brown said that feeling was one-sided. “Speak for yourself. … I do have a strong draw to you, but I do not act on that because I know how you feel,” she told him. “I can’t make you care for me. I can’t change that.”

