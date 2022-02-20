A ‘Sister Wives’ Star Has Landed a Spin-off Show

TLC has announced a star of the show “Sister Wives” has landed herself a spin-off show of her own.

On February 20, 2022, TLC posted a teaser to Christine Brown’s new cooking show “Cooking with Just Christine” which will air on TLC.com and TLC’s Instagram account.

“A taste of something new! #SisterWives’ Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here and on TLC.com,” the caption reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Praised ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s New Venture ‘Live Your Best Life’

Fans took to the comments of the post to offer well-wishes to Brown’s new show.

“I want you to come out on top! Live your best life!!! Best of luck to you Christine!” a fan wrote.

“Congrats Christine!! Sooo happy for you! I’ll definitely be watching!” another fan wrote.

“Awww this is so sweet. Congratulations Christine,” someone said.

“Way to go, Christine! I’m so happy for you!” someone commented. “Congratulations on your new show!”

“love that she has her own show! Go Christine,” someone commented and added several flame emojis.

Some fans pointed out how this will be good for Brown following her split with Kody Brown and the other wives.

“Yea for her and tlc for supporting her so she isn’t relying on kody!” someone wrote. Someone chimed in to say it was Kody relying on the wives, not the other way around. “don’t think he was or is supporting either of the wives. I think he is living off them.”

“I know Robin somewhere fake crying I can’t to watch this show I love to cook,” someone wrote.

“what a fresh start this is for you! Only up from here,” a fan commented.

“Love that for her!! She deserves to be happy!!” someone commented.

Kody & Christine Brown Split on November 2, 2021, After ‘More Than 25 Years Together’ & Christine Vowed to ‘Be a Strong Presence in Each Others Lives’

Kody and Christine Brown announced their split on Instagram in November 2021, shortly before “Sister Wives” season 16 aired.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody shared his own statement on the same day.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote on Instagram. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The pair share six children together, son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

On the season 16 tell-all special it was revealed that the church had not granted a spiritual divorce to Kody and Christine who were never legally married. Christine believes they are divorced.

“Kody and I are divorced,” she said on the tell-all special which was conducted individually.

READ NEXT: New Details Emerge Following Kody & Christine Brown Split