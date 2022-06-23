‘Sister Wives’ Star Pregnant with Twins

A star of “Sister Wives” has announced she’s expecting twins.

Mykelti Brown, the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown announced she’s pregnant with twins on June 23, 2022, via People. This will be the second and third child for Mykelti and her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron.

Here’s what you need to know.

Mykelti Brown Says She’s Expecting Twins Due in December ‘Definitely Weren’t Planning This or Expecting It’

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!! Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings #people.com #expectingtwins #17weekspregnant #bigsister,” she wrote on Instagram along with two photos announcing the pregnancy.

The couple already has a 14-month-old daughter, Avalon Asa.

“I’m extremely excited for the twins to come,” Mykelti told the outlet for the announcement. “Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure.”

Her husband chimed in saying, “I’m excited about having double the trouble and double the fun.”

This will be the fourth and fifth grandchild for the Brown family, with daughter Maddie Brown Bush having two previously as well.

Mykelti’s mother, Christine recently left the family, divorcing Kody and relocating back to Utah.

“I’m so excited, they’re going to be such great parents. I know they’re a bit overwhelmed because it’s twins, it’s a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close,” Christine told the outlet. “She’s got such an amazing support system, we’re all so excited. They’ve been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again.”

Kody & Christine Brown Divorced After 25 Years of Marriage

On November 2, 2021, Christine took to Instagram to announce the split.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody also posted a statement on Instagram writing, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote on Instagram. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The pair are filming season 17, where it’s said Christine will appear.

According to In Touch Weekly, Paedon Brown, the son of Kody and Christine, answered the questions about season 17 in the comments of a recent TikTok video.

“Will your mom return?” a fan asked on January 18, 2022. “They are filming currently,” he replied. He was also questioned about a potential season 16 reunion, of which he was “not sure.”

The show did end having a reunion but each of the wives were interviewed separately, without Kody.

READ NEXT: Christine Brown’s Future With ‘Sister Wives’ Show Revealed