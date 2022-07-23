LOOK: Fans React to New ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer

A teaser for the new season of “Sister Wives” has dropped and the fans have mixed feelings about it.

On July 22, 2022, TLC posted a 10-second video of the words “Sister Wives” featuring four wedding rings. As the video zooms out one ring falls off. The caption reads, “#SisterWives returning this fall” with the eyes emoji.

Fans Were Mixed on the ‘Brutal’ Teaser: ‘They Need That TLC Check’

Fans commented on the video with mixed reactions.

Some were in favor of the season returning.

“A+ promo though,” someone wrote.

“Y’all need to give Christine her own show called Divorcing Sister Wives,” another suggested.

“The drama of this ad is EVERYTHING,” a fan pointed out.

“Who’s in charge of the promo!!! Give them a bonus now!” someone wrote.

“Oh come on give us a trailer for the next season. Ugh! Been waiting for this announcement,” another person said.

“Ohhhh great promo!!! I love it!” a fan wrote.

“Brutal promo,” someone said.

Some had more negative reactions to the news.

“Praying that Meri finally moves on. She deserves a man that loves her,” a fan said.

“Another season of the Robin and Kody are better than everyone show,” a commenter wrote.

“Another sobbin robin show… season 4 called tears of robin,” someone said.

“They need that TLC check,” a fan pointed out.

“Can all those rings fall off leaving Cody alone and miserable.. please and thankyou,” someone wrote.

“Last season they all sat around in camping chairs and talked about covid and how unhappy they are in their marriages. Im way more interested in a show about their new lives after leaving Kody,” a fan said.

This Will Be the First Season Filmed After Christine Brown Announced Her Split With Kody Brown

On November 2, 2021, Christine took to Instagram to announce she and Kody had split.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody confirmed the split with a statement of his own, writing, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

At the time, season 16 was about to begin airing, and would feature the decline of their marriage. Season 17 will be the first since the announcement was made official.

During the show, Christine revealed she and Kody were no longer having an intimate relationship.

“I’m heartbroken,” she said during her confessional on the show. “My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you. It’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

On January 18, 2022, Kody and Christine’s adult son Paedon Brown revealed his mom would be on season 17, which they had already begun filming.

“Will your mom return?” a fan asked during a TikTok Q&A. “They are filming currently,” he replied.

