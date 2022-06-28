‘Sister Wives’ Child Comes out as Transgender

A child from the show “Sister Wives” has announced they are transgender on Instagram.

Leon Brown (formerly Mariah Brown) took to Instagram on June 28 to make the announcement with a lengthy post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leon (Mariah) Brown Announced They Are Trans: ‘So Here’s Me, Definitely Not Having Almost Any of My S*** Figured Out’

“Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they wrote alongside two photos in a doorway. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown, the first wife in a family with three wives (Christine the third wife split from the family in 2021).

“I remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive,” they wrote. “So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Leon came out on the show Sister Wives in 2017, to overwhelming support from her family. She then introduced the family to her girlfriend Audrey Kriss. They became engaged in 2019 and are still together.

“I thought about this years ago, I made a decision. My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge. I’m just really, glad, Mariah, that you’re comfortable owning your truth, and that you’re safe with us!” her father said on the show at the time.

Leon Issued a Warning to Fans: ‘If You Choose to Not Use My Correct Name or Pronouns, Then You Do Not Need to Speak to or About Me’

“being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself,” they wrote on the coming out post. “And yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Leon then issues a warning to their followers to respect their pronouns.

“*I’m sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries,” they wrote. “if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way.”

Comments on the post were limited but Leon’s mother Meri liked the post and Leon’s partner commented, “Love you so much and so proud of you.”

This announcement comes just days after Leon’s sister Mykelti announced she was expecting twins.

